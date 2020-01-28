YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) - Divers in Virginia have recovered the bodies of two men who went missing after their canoe flipped near the Poquoson River early Monday. A third man managed to make it to shore.
The men's bodies were found after 5:30 p.m., about 600 yards (549 meters) offshore in York County, the U.S. Coast Guard told news outlets. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is investigating.
Three men set off in a canoe from Boathouse Cove around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
York Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski said only one of them was able to make it back to shore to get help. First responders were notified just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
"It was determined the canoe had capsized sometime after midnight. The cause is unknown," Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Carroll said.
A Coast Guard helicopter, York County Fire & Life Safety, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police joined the search.
