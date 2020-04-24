PRIZ1f

Inmates return to their dormitories after lunch at Deerfield Correctional Center, in Southampton, on Wednesday, November 20, 2008. The center has equipped itself to house and care for a large number of geriatric inmates.

 EVA RUSSO

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Friday that will identify inmates eligible for early release and notify those who have been approved.

On Wednesday the General Assembly approved Gov. Ralph Northam's budget amendment that authorizes the department of corrections to consider early release for inmates with less than one year left to serve while Northam's COVID-19 emergency declaration is in effect.

Those convicted of capital murder or a sexually violent offense are not eligible for consideration. The department said Friday the exact number of individuals eligible for early release consideration will change depending on the length of the emergency declaration order.

A diagnosis of COVID-19 is not a release factor, said the department.

Corrections officials said that in addition to public safety, factors considered by the department in determining eligibility includes the type of crimes committed by the offender, medical conditions, a documented and approved home plan, good time earning level and their recidivism risk.

Eligible offenders must also have no active court detainers. Other factors are the safety and well-being of the offender and the offender’s family, availability of community resources and access to proper health care for any medical or mental health treatment needs.

Inmates being released are now leaving prison with three months' worth of medication rather than the usual one month to make sure they have adequate time to establish care in the community and comply with socially distancing requirements.

State probation and parole offices are preparing to receive the additional offenders as they are released.

All probation and parole districts have adjusted their intake process, so that all or a portion of the intake process is set up and completed electronically. If electronic intake is not possible, officers are limited to completing one intake at a time in a manner that meets current sanitation and social distancing guidelines, utilizing Personal Protective Equipment.

Questions can be directed to the DOC via email at COVID19Inquiries@vadoc.virginia.gov. The DOC also has a dedicated COVID-19 information line at (804) 887-8484.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

