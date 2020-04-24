Virginia students will not have to take Standards of Learning tests in the fall when they are expected to return to school, the state's K-12 schools chief said Friday.
James Lane, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, said he has told superintendents across the state that the idea has been taken off the table.
"Due to the need to focus on student wellness upon the return of students to school, it is the intent of the (Virginia Department of Education) to work with school divisions on other solutions to measure student progress following the closures," Lane said. "There will not be an SOL upon students' return."
The tests, normally given in the spring, were canceled because of the statewide school closures caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam has said that he is confident that if Virginia residents continue to follow social distancing guidelines, in-person classes will resume in the fall.
A spokesman for the education agency said Thursday that the state was considering giving the tests in the fall.
Proponents of the idea said giving the tests would enable the state and school districts to identify gaps in learning that are likely to grow even larger during the closures, with some students having access to the internet and other students not. Opponents, however, suggested the tests would have been an undue burden on students and teachers trying to get back to some sort of normalcy after the unprecedented months-long closures.
Test results are normally used to, among other things, identify achievement gaps within students at a school, which the state uses in its accreditation judgment, and to evaluate teachers.
"We're going to need to come up with some type of way - it doesn't have to be a grand assessment - to show us where our children are and where we need to fill in those gaps of learning that they missed and catch them up before they move on," said Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham.
In Henry County Public Schools, west of Danville, fall SOL testing had not been ruled out, a spokeswoman said before Lane's announcement.
“Our decision will be relative to the extent of the COVID-19 extended closure and its impact on students,” said district spokeswoman Monica Hatchett. “Because of our community's lack of internet availability in some areas, we are acutely aware that there are learning gaps that will need to be addressed following this time of remote learning.”
Hatchett added that a benefit to testing is a growth measure, which would show where students were before the closure and where they stand after, while the stress that goes along with testing “is a con.”
A spokeswoman for the state’s largest school district, Fairfax County Public Schools, said leadership there “has expressed interest in using fall SOL tests in some schools and with certain students - if this is offered as an option from VDOE.”
“The primary reason for this interest is that it would be an additional tool to help identify content knowledge and skills from the current school year that the student may not have fully mastered - and could use some additional support as school begins,” spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said.
The U.S. Department of Education approved Virginia’s application last month for a waiver from federally mandated state testing, which the federal agency had pledged it would do to ease the burden families, students and teachers face in trying to balance school closures and a public health crisis.
The Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal government’s primary K-12 education law, requires annual testing in third through eighth grades in reading and math, while mandating that states test students in science at least once during elementary, middle and high school.
Virginia’s system also includes tests in writing and social studies, mandated by state statute and not federal law. A proposal from Northam, which the General Assembly approved this week, gives Lane temporary flexibility to waive testing requirements, among other things.
Lane said Friday that "there will be no SOL tests offered during the closure," meaning the writing and social studies tests for this year are canceled.
Richmond-area school districts deferred to the state.
Richmond Public Schools had said in a statement that it would follow the state’s guidance on fall testing. That had not stopped some parents and community members from urging the city School Board not to move forward with exams.
“We are all going through a collective and individual trauma and SOLs, testing and data points should not be at the forefront of our children’s academic recovery,” Richmond parent Jeannie Bowker said during public comment for a board meeting on Monday.
Chris Whitley, the spokesman for Hanover County Public Schools, called it “premature” on Wednesday to speculate on fall SOL testing “until we have received specific guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.”
“In the meantime, we are considering what instruction and assessment in the fall will look like, taking into consideration a wide variety of factors,” Whitley said.
Chesterfield schools chief Merv Daugherty wrote in a letter to Lane, dated April 15, that “relieving us of possible fall (SOLs) will reduce the number of student testing occasions and allow for more instructional time.”
Daugherty also asked Lane to waive the state’s accountability requirements - part of the accreditation system that schools are judged on - through next year, which would require approval from the federal Education Department.
“If we are realistic about this unprecedented national crisis, I believe the academic learning recovery resulting from the spring 2020 school closures will take between two to three years to regain,” he wrote. “We should position our school personnel to be able to care first for our students’ health and well-being without the immediate pressure of tackling academic proficiency demands in spring 2021.”
He added: “Students will rejoin us with greater needs than ever before, both academically and emotionally, when they return to our schools.”
Lane said a task force on how schools will be accredited will issue a report within the next eight weeks. A memo from Lane to superintendents on Friday said he will create a new accreditation label called "accreditation waived" for each public school for the 2020-21 school year.
They went for decades without SOL tests. Skipping a year due to exceptional circumstances is not going to derail education in VA.
Here is my idea. Have everybody cheat and pass take them at Carver Elementary School. Even A Caveman can take the SOL’s at Carver and pass!
Your "idea" shows that you wouldn't have a chance to pass an SOL test yourself. What an inane post. Don't you have anything better to do?
Apparently posting on this comment board is all he has to do. At least I get my daily chuckle for the day LOL
