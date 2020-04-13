A Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles employee in the headquarters office died April 7 from COVID-19, the agency said Monday in response to an inquiry from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Four employees at DMV headquarters at 2300 W. Broad St. have tested positive as did two employees at DMV's Dahlgren weigh station in King George County, according to DMV spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin.
DMV learned on March 30 that a headquarters employee tested positive, Cowardin said by email. The agency communicated that to all headquarters employees, she said.
The employee worked in an isolated area, but DMV closed an entire work area, told employees there to stay home, and deep-cleaned the area. Operations in that area of the headquarters building were discontinued until April 6, she said.
"In all known instances in which a DMV employee tested positive for COVID-19, employees were informed through agency-wide emails reporting each situation and the agency’s response," Cowardin said by email. "In those instances, the respective work areas were closed, associated employees were sent home to self-quarantine for the recommended time-period, and those areas were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized."
DMV employees "if equipped and able, have been directed to telework," she wrote.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced March 17 that DMV would close its 75 locations to the public. People can continue to renew their license or registration online, and DMV granted a 60-day extension for people who could not renew online.
All weigh stations are closed, and the Dahlgren weigh station was closed March 20, Cowardin said.
An employee who tested positive on April 6 - the second employee at the facility to test positive - had been at home since March 19. No other station employees reported having symptoms, she said.
