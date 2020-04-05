The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force issued a statement Sunday warning citizens of potential economic impact payment scams.

The one-time $1,200 payments are scheduled to begin being issued as early as Friday, and task force officials reminded the public most Americans will receive a direct deposit into their bank accounts.

“We are likely to see an uptick in government check scams tied to coronavirus-relief, including advanced-fee schemes promising government relief checks, student loan relief, and adjustments in other government benefits, such as increased social security payments. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in the statement.

The statement also said the IRS will not ask for payment verification details including bank account numbers or PayPal information.

Those receiving paper checks were reminded it will be several weeks before the Treasury mails out checks, so any checks claiming to be relief funds received before then are also scams.

