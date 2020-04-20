Virginia has received the first batch of stimulus money from the federal government to help weather the coronavirus crisis, but the $1.65 billion comes with restrictions on how the state and local governments can spend it to fill the gaps in their cratering budgets.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said he expects the state to shepherd its initial $900 million allocation under the CARES Act to pay for expanded COVID-19 testing and other costs of responding to the public health crisis rather than using it for spending initiatives that Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed to suspend in the pending two-year state budget.
"Testing is going to be a top priority of these monies," Layne said in an interview on Sunday. "That's key to both the health issue and opening of the economy."
The General Assembly money committees plan to meet remotely on Monday for briefings on Northam's proposed amendments to the pair of budgets the legislature adopted on March 12, the same day the governor declared a public health emergency.
Publicly, legislative leaders have backed Northam's unorthodox approach to the budgets adopted for the current fiscal year and the two years than begin on July 1. The administration estimates that Virginia will lose up to $1 billion in anticipated revenue in the last three months of this fiscal year and an additional $1 billion in each year of the pending two-year spending plan.
Instead of cutting spending in the $135 billion two-year budget adopted by new Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers, the governor is pausing new spending initiatives until the damage to Virginia's economy and projected tax revenues from coronavirus crisis is clearer.
"In financial terms, the timeout preserves the liquidity needed to fund the health response. In operational terms, it means our government can continue serving people. And in political terms, it means everyone sacrifices," Northam and legislative leaders said in an column for the Washington Post on Sunday.
In addition to the governor, the editorial was penned by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax; Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William; Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax; and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a budget negotiator and the only Republican.
They said the strategy the governor to prevent agencies from spending budgeted dollars leaves "spending plans on hold, rather than simply tearing up the budget that legislators worked so hard on and proudly passed on a bipartisan vote."
The federal stimulus package offers an enticing opportunity to limit the economic damage of the partial business shutdown imposed by Northam to slow the virus' spread, but the law doesn't allow state or local governments to use the money to replace lost tax revenues to pay for anticipated spending.
Until the U.S. Treasury Department offers further guidance, Layne said the state plans to guard its share of the money closely. "That's going to play a big role in what the other side of the budget is going to look like," he said.
Last week, Virginia received half of the $3.3 billion the Treasury Department plans to provide the state from the $150 billion state and local relief fund created in the $2.2 trillion stimulus package Congress adopted and President Donald Trump signed at the end of March.
The state also has received half of the $1.5 billion due to local governments, but Layne said it remains unclear how much the state will distribute to localities and how much local governments will be able to seek directly from the federal government.
Fairfax County is the only locality in Virginia that meets the population threshold of 500,000 people to qualify for direct payment, estimated at $200 million. Layne said Prince William County also has applied for direct relief in conjunction with Manassas and Manassas Park, both independent cities near the county.
"Until we know who's going to be paid directly by the feds...I don't want to distribute money and shortchange somebody or overcompensate somebody," he said.
For Northam, the most pressing issue in the reconvened session of the assembly on Wednesday is passage of new budgets for the current fiscal year and the two years beginning July 1. The administration expects to seek a special session later this year when it can estimate future revenues more accurately.
"The worst thing that could happen is no budget," Layne said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Where is the help for UBER and Lyft drivers who cannot Drive like in my example my wife is an x ray tech and is around children —- adults and inmates
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.