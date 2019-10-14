Virginia met its deadline for mailing one-time tax refunds. Now, it’s up to the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the checks.
The Department of the Treasury mailed the last of nearly 2.7 million refund checks on Friday under a compromise approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam to compensate state taxpayers who paid higher taxes this year as an unintended consequence of federal tax changes.
“They’re done!” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Monday. The deadline for the state to mail the checks was Tuesday.
The one-time refunds total $110 for individual taxpayers and $220 for married couples filing jointly. Generally, taxpayers were eligible if they filed their state income taxes by July 1 and owed at least as much in tax liability as the amount of the refund.
Layne cautioned that some taxpayers may not receive the checks immediately, in part because no mail was delivered on Monday, a federal holiday. He recommended that taxpayers contact the Department of Taxation if they haven’t received their checks by the end of the week. Call (804) 367-8031.
Northam wanted an even bigger tax refund, but the VA senate shot it down.
“ Northam had proposed a budget change that would have allowed taxpayers to be eligible for the refund if their tax liability was at least that much before applying tax credits, but the Senate rejected the proposal during the General Assembly veto session in early April, even though the House of Delegates approved it.”
