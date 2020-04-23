Virginia has gotten guidance from the federal government on how to spend the $1.65 billion that dropped into the state bank account last week, but the aid is not likely to stop the bleeding from state and local government budgets.
The state is responsible for ensuring that the money is spent only on specific purposes, such as expenses for medical care, public health and a range of government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have to track every federal dollar, and that includes if it goes to the localities," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Thursday.
The money Virginia has received is half of the $3.3 billion dedicated to the state and local governments under the CARES Act stimulus package that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed on March 27. Virginia is supposed to receive $1.8 billion and local governments $1.5 billion, but they can't use it for their most pressing need: massive shortfalls projected in state and local government revenues because of the economic shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the statute," the U.S. Treasury guidelines advise. "Although a broad range of uses is allowed, revenue replacement is not a permissible use of Fund payments."
Virginia expects to lose up to $1 billion in expected revenues through the end of the fiscal year on June 30 and an additional $2 billion in the two-year budget that will take effect the next day.
The General Assembly agreed on Wednesday to suspend more than $2 billion in spending that it had approved in the budget on March 12, the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a public emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local government budgets also are hurting. Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality and the hardest hit by COVID-19 cases, expects a shortfall of $165 million and Henrico County estimates a revenue loss of $100 million. Fairfax is the only locality in Virginia that meets the population threshold of 500,000 to seek direct federal aid, an estimated $200 million, under the stimulus package.
Prince William County also has applied for direct aid in conjunction with Manassas and Manassas Park, cities that border the county.
Northam has created a COVID-19 relief fund in the budget under amendments the assembly approved on Wednesday that the state can use to hold some federal aid to pay for government services directly related to the public health emergency. The fund also will contain money collected on taxes approved this week on electronic skill games that the assembly previously had voted to ban in Virginia.
The assembly reluctantly approved Northam's proposal to impose a $1,200 monthly tax on each machine, beginning on July 1, that the state projects will generate $150 million over the next year. However, the governor also has promised to veto any legislation that attempts to further delay the ban.
"It's a year, and those machines are going to be gone," Layne said.
Not so fast, cautioned Tom Lisk, lobbyist for Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment, which operates 7,500 skill game machines in 2,500 retail outlets - restaurants, convenience stores and truck stops - across Virginia.
"Given the state of the Virginia economy and the impact of the coronavirus hurting local business and revenues to state and local governments, it is premature to worry about what the governor and General Assembly may or may not do next year," Lisk said on Wednesday night.
Northam proposes to use the new fund - exclusive of federal funds - to help small businesses, prevent homelessness and evictions, and aid nursing homes and other health care providers.
The money from the federal stimulus package can be used for a wide range of state and local government expenses for responding to the pandemic. For example, the new guidance said the money can pay for:
* medical expenses, including the cost of expanded testing for COVID-19, which Northam considers essential for reopening Virginia's economy;
* public health costs, including disinfection of nursing homes and public buildings, and the purchase and distribution of protective gear for medical staff, police and other essential government staff;
* payroll for public safety, health and other employees whose jobs are "substantially dedicated" to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
However, Layne said those reimbursable payroll expenses are for overtime pay, not salaries.
The guidance also allows using the federal money for food delivery to elderly people and "other vulnerable populations"; distance learning and expanded telework for public employees; paid sick leave and family leave for public employees required to comply with public health precautions for potentially infected people; help for homeless populations and the cost of preventing the virus' spread in state prisons and local jails.
The money can't be used for the state's matching share of Medicaid costs, which a previous federal relief bill already lowered by 6.2%, or payroll and benefits for public employees whose jobs are not dedicated to COVID-19 response.
The danger for state and local governments is they would have to repay any use of federal relief fund later found ineligible under the law.
"Virginia’s counties are very interested in working closely with the state to use federal funding to address the significant costs associated with responding to the pandemic," said Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties.
"We want to assure that funding is readily available for all counties that seek it with minimal bureaucracy."
