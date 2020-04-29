Virginia has $3.1 billion in emergency federal aid in the state bank account, but policymakers still haven’t decided how to spend it, either at the state or local level.
The money, provided to the state through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, is narrowly tailored to help state and local governments pay for the escalating costs of managing a public health crisis and a near shutdown of the Virginia economy, but it won’t fill the massive holes that are expected to open in their budgets.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne is working with the General Assembly’s budget committees to devise a strategy for using the money to pay some state bills and send relief to localities that face a steep decline in the tax revenues that they rely upon to pay for essential public services.
“There’s a consensus we need to get some money to the localities relatively quickly,” Layne said in an interview.
The state hadn’t decided how to handle the first half of the aid that had arrived early last week, when the second half showed up at the end of the week. “It was a surprise,” Layne said.
The state is talking to local government organizations about options that include distributing part of the money to localities on a per capita basis and part either by reimbursement or through mini-block grants for priority services allowed under the federal law, such as testing for COVID-19 in vulnerable populations such as the homeless, low-income neighborhoods, and local and regional jails.
Other priorities the Virginia Municipal League outlined include protective equipment for local first responders, mental health services and support of local election operations.
The local government groups also suggest that the state could allocate money to help reopen the economy, based on new operating rules to prevent or limit spread of the virus that ultimately would be up to local governments to monitor and enforce.
“It’s all going to be done at the local level,” said Neal Menkes, a fiscal adviser to the municipal league.
Fairfax County received its $200 million share of funds separately, as the only locality in Virginia eligible for direct aid because its population of 1.1 million exceeds the threshold of 500,000 people.
Otherwise, it’s up to the state, as fiscal agent under the federal law, to decide how to allocate the money to local governments, which could collectively receive up to $1.3 billion to pay for a range of expenses arising from the coronavirus crisis.
“The issue is coming up with the appropriate guidelines and accountability,” House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said on Wednesday.
“We have to come up with appropriated guidelines for how they can spend the money,” Torian said. “The money is designed for [addressing] COVID-19, not to replace a lack of revenue.”
However, nothing is more urgent for state and local governments than impending disappearance of tax revenue — from sales, income, local lodging and meals taxes — because of businesses closing, travel almost ceasing and people losing their jobs as Gov. Ralph Northam attempts to slow and eventually stop the spread of COVID-19.
“They need to give some consideration to trying to get some of the money out to the localities,” said former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, senior member of the Appropriations Committee.
State and local officials have pushed the U.S. Treasury Department for guidelines that would make it easier to use CARES Act funds to compensate for those revenue losses, but the rules don’t allow it.
“It would have been nice if the federal government had given us some flexibility with the $3 billion they just sent us,” Torian said.
Instead, some members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are part of a new push in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass another stimulus package that sends state and local governments at least $500 billion to fill holes in their budgets to avoid deep spending cuts that cost public employees their jobs and curtail essential services.
“There is just no way Congress could meet again, pass CARES 2.0 and not address state and local government shortfalls,” said Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, who knows how Virginia’s budget works because of his two terms as lieutenant governor from 1990-98.
Beyer is vice chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, a 10-member bipartisan panel from both chambers of Congress, that has been loudly sounding the alarm about the need for the federal government to help state and local governments protect essential services in their budgets.
“Deep state and local budget cuts have the potential to deepen the recession caused by the coronavirus response and slow down the recovery,” the joint committee warned in a recent policy paper.
Local officials are focused both on relief for their cratering budgets — Henrico County alone expects to lose $100 million in revenue in the next fiscal year — and finding a path forward to reopen the economy.
Jim Regimbal, a veteran fiscal analyst who advises Virginia’s counties and municipalities, urged in a newspaper column on Sunday that Northam create a bipartisan reopening commission of state and local government officials, epidemiologists and other scientists, business and labor interests.
“Now we need to build a road map to quickly reopen our economy,” Regimbal wrote in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“This ‘Great Cessation’ will likely cause even more damage than the 2009 financial crisis to people’s lives, businesses and government budgets,” he wrote.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, a senior member of the House Finance Committee, cited Regimbal’s column in an “open letter” to the governor on Wednesday that urged Northam to limit the harm to the vast majority of Virginians who cannot work from home and the government revenues that pay for essential jobs and services.
“Let us not mince words: every Virginian, and every governmental program and business, will pay a large price even were the lockdown to be ended immediately,” he said.
Ware supported Northam’s budget strategy of suspending more than $2 billion in new spending in the next two years because of the projected loss of up to $1 billion in state revenues through June 30 and an additional $1 billion in each of the next two fiscal years
“This was the correct decision,” he said. “However, every day the quarantine continues compounds an already grim reality.”
