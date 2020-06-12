State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said in an interview Friday that the state plans to meet its goal of deploying 1,270 contact tracers by the end of June, as he acknowledged “hiccups” in the process have led to the hiring of just 314 tracers statewide.
Those tracers, most of whom the state has brought on as independent contractors, are working alongside 656 government health employees who have been reassigned from their jobs to help with the COVID-19 crisis.
Some of those workers include flu experts, nutritionists for low-income women and children, vaccine specialists, data analysts, sexually transmitted disease tracers, public health nurses, and more.
Norman acknowledged that as the state begins to reopen, the need for a staffed up tracing work force, as well as the return of reassigned workers, will be critical.
“There were some hiccups in the process I believe we have ironed out. We feel that we are on track to hit 1,200 by the end of the month ready for July,” Oliver said. “We are also aiming to recruit and hire more contact tracers because we want to get those repurposed VDH employees back to their day jobs.”
Asked about when reassigned workers would return to their jobs, Oliver said: “This has been going on for many months, and we can sustain it for another couple, but I hope that by the end of the summer, we have our employees focused on their regular jobs.”
Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported on the state’s contact-tracing work force shortage, which comes weeks after state officials vowed to boost contact tracing as a key to safely reopening the state — with the aid of $58 million from the federal government.
Oliver told members of the state’s Senate Finance Committee that VDH had received more than 6,000 applications for tracing jobs, and planned to hire hundreds of tracers per week.
But last week, VDH had hired only 168 contact tracers since it kicked off a hiring campaign in mid-May, according to an agency spokeswoman.
On Friday, Oliver said that number had grown to 252 contact tracers, with an additional 94 workers who were ready to be brought on next week.
In addition, the health districts in Fairfax and Arlington, which operate with significant independence from the state, had contracted 22 and 42 tracers respectively.
Oliver told The Times-Dispatch on Friday that the roll out of the state’s recruitment plan faced significant hurdles, which he said the agency has worked to address.
He said the state contracted with 12 staffing agencies, but guidance about how people should apply led to duplicative applications, which slowed recruitment.
Oliver said the state has worked to streamline the application process, and has shifted on-boarding of new contractors from regions to individual health districts.
“There were some challenges with that process. It was messier than we wanted it to be,” Oliver said. “All of those things have sped up the on-boarding process.”
Oliver also corrected figures from a call with reporters VDH hosted on May 21, wherein a state official said that the state had 1,270 people working on contact tracing, including many VDH state employees.
Oliver said the figure was incorrect, and likely the source of confusion: “I wish we’d had 1,270 people working on contact tracing, but we’ve never had 1,200 tracers.”
Taking into account reassigned workers at VDH and within the Fairfax and Arlington districts, there are a total of 962 people doing contact tracing in Virginia. By next week, that number is expected to rise to 1,056 Oliver said.
Oliver added that the state’s goal is to employ 1,270 this summer, though moving forward, that target could change.
Oliver said VDH has begun studying projections from the University of Virginia showing the expected number of cases and COVID-19 transmission rate.
“It’s a more nuanced way to figure out how many tracers we need based on the course of the disease in Virginia, as opposed to an abstract number coming out of a report from Harvard,” Oliver said.
“We’ll figure it out as we go along based on that model. We’ll scale up or scale down as needed.”
Through the contact tracing process, the state will compile a list of known contacts for a new COVID-19 patient, or people that might have been exposed to that person while they were likely contagious.
Those individuals are then contacted, and asked about any illness or symptoms. If they report any, the state will direct them to get tested. If they do not, the state will encourage them to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.
