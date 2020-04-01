As the state has begun narrowing sites for building additional hospital capacity in anticipation of an expected surge in COVID-19 patients within the next two months, Virginia’s hospitals have asked the federal government to look to military medical facilities to expand capacity.
Gov. Ralph Northam said at a briefing Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers had evaluated 41 sites for building out bed capacity and the state had narrowed it down to three locations: the ExxonMobil facility in Fairfax County for Northern Virginia; the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton; and a yet-to-be-announced facility in Richmond. The state chose these sites because they are close to hospital centers, which will have to provide medical personnel and equipment to cover the additional beds.
They also are in areas that current projections show are most likely to need additional capacity, state Health Secretary Daniel Carey said at the Wednesday briefing.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver announced that, as of Wednesday, Virginia had 145 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, 108 of those on ventilator support. He said that the state is examining various projections that researchers have published, but is working with the University of Virginia and plans to share a more localized Virginia projection model in the coming days.
As of Wednesday, the University of Washington’s projection, which has changed daily, anticipated an ICU bed shortage of 589 beds in Virginia on its peak day on May 20, a need for 734 ventilators and an anticipated total 3,073 COVID-19 deaths by August 4.
The state has said that it has about 2,000 ICU beds and ventilators on hand, but has not given more specific estimates of how many additional beds will be needed.
As the plan to expand bed capacity has come together over the past few weeks, with individual hospital systems cancelling elective surgeries and working to add beds, the state’s hospital association has argued that planning should be more focused on opening existing resources at military medical facilities in the state.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents many of the state’s hospital systems, wrote in a letter to Virginia’s U.S. senators and congress members that, due to the shortage of personal protective equipment, testing capacity and skilled medical personnel, the association believes that the success of using the convention centers and other expanded capacity would be “uncertain.”
Instead, the VHHA has asked the representatives to urge the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs to prioritize opening up capacity at existing military and veterans facilities throughout the state. The letter, sent on Monday and obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, lists seven military medical facilities in the state, including Richmond’s Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Hampton VA Medical Center and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
The hospital association wrote that it estimates that these facilities could create more than 2,000 additional hospital beds for Virginians and that the facilities already have staff and equipment.
“We believe opening these facilities to all individuals would make a major impact on Virginia’s medical surge capabilities amid this evolving pandemic,” Sean T. Connaughton, VHHA president, wrote in the letter. “At a minimum, we request the ability to direct or transfer everyone on active military duty, in the National Guard or Reserves, retired military, Department of Defense contractors, and their dependents to these facilities.”
State Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins said at the Wednesday briefing that he has been in communication with the commanders and directors of the Portsmouth Naval Hospital and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and that they, too, are preparing for a surge in patients.
“They are engaged in similar exercises, and suspending elective procedures as well as preparing for a potential surge in their own provision of health care,” he said.
“Obviously with the number of veterans and active-duty military we have in Virginia, we understand their primary mission. But, they're also positioning themselves, that in the event we need to ask for those additional resources, they're prepared to provide whatever services they can as well, while serving that military and veteran population.”
According to Sen. Mark Warner’s office, which received VHHA’s letter, the governor can request assistance from the federal government, as the VA has started work in New York by announcing that it is opening 50 beds to non-veteran patients.
"Our staff has been in close communication with the Virginia Hospital Association on how we can effectively handle a potential surge of COVID-19 patients in the commonwealth," Warner spokeswoman Nelly Decker said in a statement.
"Sen. Warner has been in close touch with the VA (including the VA medical hospitals in Virginia) and the Pentagon to understand how they are ramping up to address COVID-19 and their surge capacity to support the civilian medical system.
"The VA and DoD medical facilities can be used to provide surge capacity to civilian hospitals and to provide emergency medical care to all Americans. The VA has consistently stated that it is standing by to provide additional support to the civilian community, as the 4th mission of their agency, if called upon to do so.”
Sen. Tim Kaine’s office also acknowledged receiving the letter.
“Kaine has been in close contact with the VA and military leaders to discuss collaboration to combat the coronavirus,” spokeswoman Katie Stuntz said in a statement.
“He is very focused on ensuring Virginians have the support they need to respond to this crisis. That's why he fought so hard to strengthen our health care system in the stimulus package Congress passed last week and why he’ll continue to do all he can to push for additional resources for the commonwealth.”
