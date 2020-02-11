Confederate statues across Virginia could come down under bills the Virginia legislature approved Tuesday.
The House of Delegates and Senate approved bills giving localities the choice of leaving the statues up or taking them down, the decision Richmond’s City Council has asked for permission to make as it debates the future of the tributes that line Monument Avenue.
“Citizens should decide what their communities look like,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. “Each community should have the freedom to determine which parts of its history to honor and preserve through public art.”
The Senate backed her Senate Bill 183 in a 21-19 party-line vote, while the House endorsed House Bill 1537, sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, in a 53-46 vote.
“Some have accused us of trying to erase history. We’re not,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville. “We’re trying to finally tell it.”
Last week, a House panel incorporated Hudson’s bill on local control over monuments into McQuinn’s measure.
Many of Virginia’s Confederate monuments were raised decades after the Civil War. The state’s 110 Confederate monuments are the second-most of any state, trailing only Georgia’s 114, according to a 2019 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Among the 110 are five on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, which were erected between 1890 and 1929. Four of the five are on city property, while a statue honoring Robert E. Lee is on state property and would not be subject to local control.
The City Council last month voted to ask the state for authority to decide the fate of its Confederate iconography. A commission appointed by Mayor Levar Stoney recommended in 2018 the removal of the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis and adding signs to the other statues.
“Leave the statue there if you want to, but let the whole story, the entire story, be told,” McQuinn said on the House floor before Tuesday’s vote.
While current law makes it illegal to “disturb or interfere” with the monuments, the approved bills would allow localities to “remove, relocate, contextualize, cover, or alter any such monument or memorial on the locality’s public property upon the affirmative vote of its governing body, regardless of when the monument or memorial was erected.”
The bills have minor differences, meaning a conference committee is likely to finalize the language of the legislation. The Senate version, for example, exempts Virginia Military Institute under an amendment proposed by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, a VMI alumnus.
“When you vote for this bill, please know, you are not erasing history, you are empowering people to tell it,” Hudson said before the vote. “You’re letting our communities come together to tell our stories with each other and decide for ourselves what to celebrate.”
Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports giving localities control of the monuments.
Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, expressed concern with the bill including all war memorials and localities changing their minds about the memorials.
“A step like this should require the vote of the local citizens, not just the vote of the local governing body. This will create, likely, an up-and-down scenario which would not be good,” he said.
Johnny Neville, the head of Virginia’s division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he was disappointed by the legislature’s votes.
“All monuments are equally important. We want to keep all our history — not just bits and pieces,” he said.
The push to take down the monuments — and change Confederate school names — gained steam in 2015 after white nationalist Dylann Roof shot and killed nine members of a historic black church in Charleston, S.C. The deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, spurred in part by the City Council’s vote to remove the city’s Lee statue, only intensified the debate.
“When I see the statues, like so many in Charlottesville, I can hear the tires screeching from the car attack that took one life and ravaged so many more,” Hudson said Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the House passed its version of a bill to create a commission tasked with studying the removal of the Lee statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection inside the U.S. Capitol and recommending a replacement statue. The body backed House Bill 1426 from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, in a 55-44 vote. Ward said Lee, a Confederate general, isn’t the best person to represent the state.
“I think we can do better,” she said.
The Senate approved its bill on the Lee statue commission on Monday.
I say if one monument comes down, they all come down!!!!
A little extreme there, Jeffery. This law will permit each locale the freedom to decide for themselves what they want to do with statues they themselves bought and paid to erect in the first place.
You wouldn’t want the state to come in an tell you you are not permitted to remove the pink flamingo or garden gnome you put in your yard, do you? What kind of sense would that make?
Didn't the Democrats protest the Taliban destruction of monuments?
It appears the only history they wan to destroy is their own. They are afraid people will remember them as they were during the Civil War that they lost, through the Jim Crow Era, "Massive Resistance", and on through to day, oppressors of natural and inalienable rights.
Ironically, they supposedly believe in the supremacy of the federal Constitution and laws, while they declare "sanctuary" cities and "legalization" of Marijuana, both of which are against federal law, citing "states rights". The Civil War settled the issue of states rights, to their disfavor. Now they are trying it again. I guess they believe in the slogan "the South will rise again", except the ensuing oppression of the citizenry is not "rising".
No... the Democrats, indeed, the whole world, protested the destruction of antiquities that the entire world cared about. These Civil War statues are hardly antiquities. Nor are they even particularly good sculpture. Nor is anyone even talking about “destroying” them. And now they can be contextualized and/or moved to museums where they belong.
So much for Dave’s fake news.
Haha. Yeah.... those gun sanctuary declarations are pretty pig-headed and useless. But they are not illegal. Nor are sanctuary cities. Nor is a state legalizing marijuana within it’s borders. All great wins for states rights brought to you by the democrats.
Modern Democrats win politically and DON’T take up arms against the constitutional government of the USA and try to secede from the USA when they don’t get their way, unlike pre-civil war southerners.
Democrats believe in the slogan America Shall Rise Again.
Hudson is so full of %#$^ that you can't see her eyeballs! Her statement about Charlottesville and the screeching of tires was unbelievable. Of course, these fools are attempting to erase history! Robert E. Lee was a great Virginian who loved his State unlike the carpetbaggers who are attempting to destroy it!
Robert E. Lee was a dishonorable traitor to the USA who took up arms against the constitution of the USA to perpetuate the enslavement of fellow human beings in America.
Erwin Rommel was a great German who loved his country. “ Among his British adversaries he had a reputation for chivalry, and his phrase "war without hate" has been used to describe the North African campaign.“ There are no Rommel statues in Germany.
Hear, hear!!! Voting for self governance... How radical, right??? ~~~ Bob
Elections turn sore losers into great revengers ….
Nothing will make the black community grow and restore their pride more than knowing Lee and Traveller will soon be gone, along with some other dead white men some people hate.
On the bright side …. the tourist will come here in droves to see the new Richmond, statues of Williams, Sharpton, and other well-known people who changed the world in their favor.
The only sane folks left in Richmond will be the pigeons …. and they don't care who they dump on either. Hallelujah, and period.
Haha.... losing a war turns sore losers into even bigger losers! It looks like now the voices of the sane folk are finally being heard and the 100-years-of-hate statues are coming to an end. Though with all Spacy Peter’s hate it is easy to see why the statues endured as long as they did.
Now these monuments to hatred and white superiority will go the way of the mean-spirited losers who thought their hate would live on forever in bronze.
Annnnd touchè!
Haha, and ha. Flaky Drakie …. if those in charge of changing America ever ask for a likeness on the Avenue representing Carpetbaggers, I would definitely be willing to submit yours …. if you refuse, there are a few other on here who spew their hate for white folks that think different than they do, that I can submit also … Let me know if that would be alright with you. Haha … and ha. Hallelujah, and period.
