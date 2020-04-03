The Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene for a scheduled veto session on April 22 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but when they do, it will likely be outdoors and in the open air, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday.
“I have determined that when we reconvene, we will not reconvene in the House chamber, out of concern for the health and safety of my members, staff, the public and their families.” Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said Friday.
“It is my preference that we hold the session outside, with a contingency plan for moving inside.”
Filler-Corn said the location has not yet been determined, but the gathering will happen in Richmond. It could be an outdoor space within or outside the Capitol grounds, Filler-Corn said, adding that she is working with House Clerk Suzette Denslow to narrow down a list of options.
“We’ve gone through many of those options. We are speaking daily, working on a final location,” Filler-Corn said.
The House Speaker said her decision has been communicated to House Republicans, the office of Governor Ralph Northam and Senate leaders.
Of the Senate’s plan, Filler-Corn said: “I’ve had several conversations with the majority leader. I don't know what their final decision is or if they have made a final decision.”
The Senate Democratic Caucus could not be immediately reached for comment.
Filler-Corn cited her authority to move the meeting location under the House rules, which say that the speaker can, "in the event of a disaster, natural or otherwise, or other emergency circumstance," convene the House in a different location.
The General Assembly is required to meet in public and the open-meeting law does not allow it to convene by conference call or television hook-up.
Under the Virginia Constitution, the legislature is required to reconvene to accept or reject amendments by the governor to bills approved this winter.
This veto session this year will be retooled as a way for lawmakers to address the impact on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to high unemployment rates, strain on the state's healthcare system and a drop in state revenues.
Lawmakers will almost certainly rework the state's budget to account for the loss in revenue, reconsider legislation that could be difficult to implement amid the unknowns of the pandemic and, perhaps, make changes to the state's voting system ahead of the fall elections.
This is a developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Terrific creative approach by Speaker Filler-Corn to get the work of the Commonwealth done while complying with the law and minimizing risks.
I want to Veto the whole General Assembly for incompetence. “Stolen Trailers re-born using VSA form 22.....”Farm Tags on stolen Trailers and vehicles.... “Antique Tags Never Inspected in poop vehicles...... car tax out of state tags especially Montana Tags—— and two people running for delegates who tried to destroy our cause .... we helped get them not elected. How is that GOP? You all try and destroy our cause and I am calling you our and will vote you out. Electric cars don’t buy gas they rip us off and the Solar Panels in jones scam. Total rip off
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.