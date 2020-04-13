The Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene outdoors on the grounds of the state Capitol complex for the annual veto session on April 22, according to the office of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, delegates will meet “in the area roughly bounded by the base of the Capitol’s South Portico steps and the east entrance of the Capitol,” spokesman Jake Rubenstein said in an email.
The gathering will be moved under a tent in the event of inclement weather, he said.
Lawmakers are due back in Richmond to review Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed amendments to the state budget and bills the Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed during the winter session.
Northam’s proposed changes include amendments that would delay to May 2021 enactment of measures to increase the minimum wage, and to give localities the option of allowing collective bargaining for public employees.
House lawmakers and attendees will be asked to wear cloth face masks and practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet apart.
“We will have hand sanitizer stations and Clorox wipes available, per the advice of health professionals,” Rubenstein said.
During the reconvened session the Virginia Senate will meet in a different location: inside the Dewey Gottwald Center, a steel-and-glass building on the site of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It will be interesting to see whether the Presiding Officer will be able to maintain order and prevent onlookers from disrupting the proceedings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.