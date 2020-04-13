2019 ERA

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment showed up for a rally at the South Portico of the state Capitol in August 2019. The House of Delegates will meet outdoors Aug. 22 in an area between the base of the South Portico steps and the east entrance of the Capitol.

 BOB BROWN

The Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene outdoors on the grounds of the state Capitol complex for the annual veto session on April 22, according to the office of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, delegates will meet “in the area roughly bounded by the base of the Capitol’s South Portico steps and the east entrance of the Capitol,” spokesman Jake Rubenstein said in an email.

The gathering will be moved under a tent in the event of inclement weather, he said.

Lawmakers are due back in Richmond to review Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed amendments to the state budget and bills the Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed during the winter session.

Northam’s proposed changes include amendments that would delay to May 2021 enactment of measures to increase the minimum wage, and to give localities the option of allowing collective bargaining for public employees.

House lawmakers and attendees will be asked to wear cloth face masks and practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet apart.

“We will have hand sanitizer stations and Clorox wipes available, per the advice of health professionals,” Rubenstein said.

During the reconvened session the Virginia Senate will meet in a different location: inside the Dewey Gottwald Center, a steel-and-glass building on the site of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

