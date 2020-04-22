Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn appeared to faint behind the dais Wednesday, falling then quickly recovering with the assistance of first responders.
Filler-Corn passed out as the House was getting ready to break from its regularly scheduled veto session. She was back presiding over the House an hour later and reconvened the meeting to the applause of lawmakers.
"That was just staged to make sure the Senate could catch up to us," Filler-Corn joked.
House lawmakers wore masks and gathered under a tent near the Capitol building to allow social distancing, with the sun bearing down and temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.
Filler-Corn had been standing for more than three hours when she fell.
The speaker was quickly assisted by Capitol Police officers and Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, who is a nurse practitioner. A stretcher was carried under the tent, but Filler-Corn was not removed off the premises. After about 15 minutes, Filler-Corn could be seen sitting up and speaking to first responders and staffers.
Filler-Corn had proposed that the House vote to allow remote voting and subsequently adjourn to conduct business from their homes. Her proposal was rejected Wednesday, mainly by Republicans who called into question whether technical difficulties would interfere with legislative work.
In an interview with the Times-Dispatch on Tuesday, Filler-Corn said that meeting briefly and continuing remotely would help ensure the safety of lawmakers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that the decision to meet under a tent was based on the idea that fresh air and physical distancing would help her chamber follow health guidelines.
Later Wednesday, Rubenstein said it remains unclear precisely why Filler-Corn fell, but said: "She had been standing for a long time. She is feeling better now and the work is moving ahead."
Best wishes to Speaker Filler-Corn and hopes for a speedy recovery!
She can’t believe so many Virginia Citizens like socialism. That’s why she fainted. She can’t believe we actually believe all these unfunded promises
Really pathetic reaction.... of course from a conservative.
Most of us on this forum can't believe that you would continue to embarrass yourself multiple times each day with such ignorant comments, Ronny.
