Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn became unconscious behind the dais Wednesday and was quickly assisted by Capitol Police and EMS officers.

Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, fell behind the dais as the House was getting ready to break from its regularly scheduled veto session. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, House lawmakers are gathering under a tent near the Capitol building.

After more than three hours of legislative business that saw her stand for almost the entire time, Filler-Corn appeared to faint.

Filler-Corn had proposed that the House vote to allow remote voting and subsequently adjourn to conduct business from their homes. Her proposal was rejected Wednesday.

Filler-Corn could be seen sitting up and speaking to first responders and Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, a nurse practitioner. A spokesman for Filler-Corn said the speaker was not injured during the fall.

"The speaker is up, smiling and laughing, and feeling better. We’ll have an update shortly,” spokesman Jake Rubenstein said, adding that the speaker will continue to preside over the session, which will resume shortly.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

