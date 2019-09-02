Court Generic

WINCHESTER — A judge has refused to order the return of more than 100 animals to a roadside zoo in Winchester that has a history of complaints.

Frederick County General District Judge Charles Foley ruled that Wilson’s Wild Animal Park owner Keith Wilson cruelly treated, neglected or deprived the animals of adequate care, The Winchester Star reported.

The court also ordered Wilson to allow veterinarians to periodically inspect his property and any animals remaining at the zoo.

Thursday’s ruling came two weeks after Attorney General Mark Herring’s office joined with state and local authorities to seize the animals, including water buffalo, tigers and lions.

Federal inspectors have cited the zoo multiple times for violations. The zoo’s website says it’s closed until further notice.

— The Associated Press

