Saying distracted driving is an epidemic that is leading to preventable deaths, advocates for a ban on using cellphones while driving in Virginia will make a push for legislation again next year.
Lawmakers supporting the effort say changes in the makeup of the General Assembly mean the bill has a good chance of passage.
"I think we'll get it done on a bipartisan basis," Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said at a news conference Monday in Alexandria that was broadcast on Facebook by the safety group DriveSmart Virginia.
Current Virginia law forbids entering text or numbers on a phone while driving. But the law is virtually useless, Surovell said, because it's impossible for police to prove someone violated it. And the law allows someone to scroll Facebook or play video games on a phone while driving, he said.
Advocates for highway safety say the best next step at reducing distracted driving is to to end handheld phone use by drivers.
"It's really an epidemic that we need to solve and I’m hoping this session we will do it," Surovell said. The General Assembly convenes Jan. 8.
Surovell was joined at the news conference by police and other advocates for better highway safety. They said Virginia is behind other states; the District of Columbia and 21 states now ban use of handheld devices while driving.
Surovell said he began focusing on the issue in 2011 when a family came to him after their 18-year-old son was killed by a driver who had been texting right up until the collision.
A bill to ban use of handheld phones while driving has passed both chambers of the legislature but died in conference committee.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam tried to revive the bill by amending legislation by Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, that banned use of handheld phones in construction zones. When lawmakers reconvened in April, the governor's amendment passed the Senate but died in the House, where it was opposed by House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights.
Helping make the case for the bill at the news conference was Mindy Schulz, whose baby son, Tristan Schulz, was killed in 2016 by a motorist as his mother was pushing him in a stroller in a pedestrian crosswalk in Loudoun County. John F. Miller IV, a golf instructor, was convicted of two misdemeanor charges.
Shulz described the anguish of learning her son, 5 1/2 months old, was dead, and seeing his body with her grieving husband.
"The moment I knew my son was dead was the moment I felt my soul physically rip apart," she said. "My heart has been in a tortured state, a visceral longing, searching for him ever since."
After personally experiencing two near collisions by a couple of drivers who were distracted by their phones, I hope the ban on hand held devices will become law. We’ve all seen people drive erratically; and when we pull beside them...sure enough...they’re holding a phone.
Ironically, the governor would legalize marijuana to turn us into Colorado-East with more accidents and death. Where is the logic?
