Twelve employees of long-term care facilities in Virginia have died of COVID-19 during a coronavirus pandemic that already has killed almost 800 people in nursing homes, assisted living and another long-term care operations throughout the state.
The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday that nine of the 12 deaths occurred in some of the 367 separate COVID-19 outbreaks that have sickened 2,857 health care workers, not just those who work in long-term care.
However, the health department said only three of the long-term care deaths involved employees who provided direct care to residents, while six did not work in direct care, and the roles of three are unknown.
The death toll among long-term care employees previously had not been reported, even though the state and federal governments are urging mass testing of both residents and workers in long-term care facilities that account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.
"We had not seen any really comprehensive counts of deaths among facility staff, but are not entirely surprised," Virginia long-term care ombudsman Joani Latimer said Tuesday. "It is truly part of the tragedy that loss of staff was almost inevitable, given the ease of virus spread and the patterns seen in other states."
"The risks to staff have always been an important part of the equation here," Latimer said. "I think we all recognize front-line staff have in so many ways been the heroes trying to protect and care for residents - at times without access to appropriate [personal protective equipment], putting their own health at risk. It's an immeasurable sacrifice."
More information about the effect of the coronavirus in long-term care is emerging from information released this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates almost all nursing homes in Virginia, but not assisted living facilities. Assisted living and memory care units are regulated in Virginia by the Department of Social Services.
CMS reported on Monday that nine employees of regulated nursing homes in Virginia have died of COVID-19. The data is incomplete because it does not include COVID-19 cases and deaths in assisted living facilities, or from an unknown number of nursing homes that said they were not able to report the data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of technical glitches in the federal reporting system.
The report documents 847 cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents and 307 deaths, as well as 419 cases and nine deaths among employees. In comparison, the health department said Tuesday that 214 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities - including assisted living - had inflected 4,973 people and killed 796.
The federal agency plans to release data later this week that individual nursing homes have begun to report to the CDC under a new requirement to improve transparency about the scope of the pandemic in long-term care. Virginia health officials say state law prevents them from identifying long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks or saying how many deaths in localities have occurred in nursing homes, assisted living and other facilities.
The limited nursing home statistics have emerged as Virginia steps up ongoing or impending investigations of 10 workplace deaths from COVID-19.
The investigations by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, first reported by the Virginia Mercury, include the deaths of two employees of Northern Virginia nursing homes, the owner of the facilities confirmed Tuesday.
The workplace death investigations include seven already opened by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Program, which did not identify or specify the nature of the employer. The agency said two of the deaths occurred in the same facility. The state agency expects to open three additional death investigations, including two involving the same employer. The agency also is investigating the hospitalization of four employees.
CommuniCare, an Ohio-based company that operates five nursing homes in Virginia, reported the death of one employee and the hospitalization of another at the Annandale Healthcare Center in Fairfax County. COVID-19 has caused 391 total deaths and infected 651 health care workers in Fairfax, the state's most populated locality.
Fred Stratmann, spokesman for the company, also confirmed death of an employee at the Mt. Vernon Healthcare Center that CommuniCare operates in Alexandria.
Stratmann said the company has taken extensive measures to prevent the coronavirus from entering and spreading through its facilities. Those measures include testing, and in some cases retesting, all residents in its facilities in Virginia, and the purchase of additional protective gear for its employees in 90 nursing facilities it operates in seven states.
"Our company prioritized protection of our staff because doing so also protected our residents," he said Tuesday.
