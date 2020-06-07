A white Fairfax County police officer has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after authorities said he used a stun gun on a black man who was disoriented and did not appear combative while pacing on a street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood on Friday.
Officer Tyler Timberlake was arrested Saturday after Fairfax County police and prosecutors reviewed body-worn camera footage of the incident, which appeared to show Timberlake deploying the stun gun on the victim multiple times and sticking his knees on the man’s neck and back without obvious provocation.
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler called the use of force “horrible” at a Saturday news conference and said it violated the department’s policies. Timberlake, an eight-year veteran, has been relieved of duty and is also under an administrative investigation.
All the other officers at the scene also have been relieved of duty pending outcomes of the criminal and administrative investigations, police said.
“The video erodes the public’s trust of police officers,” Roessler said. “I’ve personally reached out to the victim and spoke with his mother to express my disgust with my officer’s unacceptable, criminal actions.”
The arrest comes as the nation has been gripped by days of protest and civil unrest over the killing of another black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.
Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax NAACP, said the incident should serve as a reminder of how police use of force continues to affect his own community.
“This latest video is a testament that Fairfax County is not immune to police violence,” Perryman said in a statement.
The incident began when someone called police to Fordson Road about 1:30 p.m. Friday because a man was walking in the street and shouting that he needed oxygen, Roessler said. The man, whom police did not identify, was having an “episode,” he said, but police are still investigating whether it was related to mental health, drugs or something else.
The incident that followed was captured by the body camera of the first police officer who arrived at the scene. The video was played at the news conference.
After the incident, the man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released, police said.
Timberlake could face up to 36 months in prison if convicted of all three charges. He works out of the Mount Vernon station and was honored in 2015 for helping residents escape from an apartment fire. He could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear if he had retained an attorney.
