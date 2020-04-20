All offenders and staff at Virginia's Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron will be tested for COVID-19, and expanded testing will be performed at other prisons starting Monday, the Virginia Department of Corrections has announced.
As of Sunday, 139 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, with eight hospitalized and one death. There are currently 116 prisoners who have the virus, with some having recovered and others released. Fifty staff members also have tested positive.
The new widespread testing program is likely to increase the number of prisoners infected with the virus.
Deerfield has 1,000 inmates, many of them geriatric and or suffering from other illnesses. Many live in dorms and are sleeping across from each other head-to-toe to increase distancing. More than 100 of them use wheelchairs. Located about 20 miles east of Emporia, Deerfield has a 57-bed assisted living unit.
The Department of Corrections said Monday that it is following CDC guidelines for long-term care facilities in its assisted living unit and its infirmary.
In Monday's statement, the Department of Corrections said it worked with Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health to increase testing of incarcerated offenders.
"To protect our geriatric and at-risk offenders to the greatest extent possible, the VADOC medical team is working with the state’s eastern regional health department, local health department, health department emergency management, VADOC security operations, Armor Correctional Health Services, UVA, and VCU to test the entire facility and staff," said a statement from Harold W. Clarke, the department director.
Clarke said the testing will begin Monday, and 1,600 tests will be needed.
An inmate at Deerfield told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month that inmates there were afraid. "We cannot do social distancing. They have 88 people packed in the pod ... for 23 hours a day," wrote Donald Herrington in an email.
The department has ordered hundreds of additional tests and VCU, UVA and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services also are sending hundreds of tests to correctional facilities. The Virginia Department of Health on Monday is sending staff to prisons to assist with the increased testing.
Last week, the department began "point prevalence testing" of inmates without symptoms to better monitor and treat positive cases sooner, rather than after symptoms develop. Point prevalence testing has been done at the Harrisonburg Community Corrections Alternative Program, at the Haynesville Correctional Center, and will be done this week at Deerfield.
As of Sunday evening, Haynesville had 44 inmates who had tested positive and one other who has been hospitalized. The Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13, in Chesterfield County, has 22 cases; the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, in Goochland County, has 18 cases; Sussex II State Prison, 14 cases; the Harrisonburg program, 17 cases.
"Getting ahead of cases by testing offenders who aren’t showing symptoms will likely cause the VADOC offender case numbers to increase significantly, just as in the community, where an increase in testing results in more positives," said Clarke.
Department employees, like all state employees, normally receive COVID-19 testing through their healthcare provider, not their employer. However, due to the at-risk population at Deerfield Correctional Center, all employees at Deerfield will be tested by the department, Clarke said.
According to Clarke, all facilities are following the department's pandemic sanitation plan, and prisoners and staff are required to wear appropriate personal protection equipment all times, including medical-grade PPE, such as N-95 masks, when appropriate.
