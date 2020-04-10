If approved by the General Assembly later this month, the Virginia Department of Corrections will begin releasing inmates with good behavior records and a year or less to serve on their sentence, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.
"They must have demonstrated good behavior and not be a threat to public safety," said Northam at a press conference.
The General Assembly will vote on the proposal when it reconvenes on April 22. Until then, the corrections department will plan how they can be safely released.
For weeks, advocates have been urging the administration to release as many suitable prison and jail inmates in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly elderly inmates and those with other serious medical conditions.
As of Thursday evening, 25 prisoners had tested positive for the virus: six at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County; 10 at the Virginia Correctional Unit #13 for female prisoners in Chesterfield County, with three more from there hospitalized; two at the Haynesville Correctional Center; and two from the Sussex II State Prison in Waverly, with two more from there hospitalized.
The Virginia Department of Corrections also reports that 21 employees and contractors at various facilities have tested positive for the virus. Virginia has roughly 30,000 prison inmates, 11,000 employees and more than 40 facilities across the state.
Northam said Friday re-entry planning typically takes months.
"We're asking our DOC to do that in a matter of weeks," he said. Planning includes making sure the offender has somewhere to go and has medications they need for three months.
"In this situation, we know there are fewer economic resources available and fewer rehabilitation and treatment centers taking on new clients," Northam said. Advocates and community organizations always playing an important role in supporting people when they return to the community.
"That role is even more critical now, and I ask that they continue to offer all services possible to help people who are released," he said.
