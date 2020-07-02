teacher residency program

NaQue Walker (left) and 19-year veteran Sheila Mosby teach a math class at Cool Spring Elementary in Petersburg. The school district has a program in which VCU students get master’s degrees while teaching in public schools under the supervision of mentors.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/times-dispatch

Virginia is launching a program aimed at helping new teachers.

The Virginia Department of Education is partnering with James Madison University's College of Education to create a program, dubbed the "Virginia New Teacher Support Program," to give coaching and professional development to first- and second-year teachers.

The program will match first- and second-year teachers with an instructional coach. That coach will give the new teachers advice on instructional planning, student assessment and professionalism, among other things.

“Comprehensive induction programs increase teacher retention and effectiveness, and are especially critical now for first-year teachers whose student-teaching experience was cut short by closure of schools in March because of COVID-19.” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

Teachers in the program will also have access to online professional development sessions.

The program comes after a committee on teacher shortages, an issue Virginia faces along with many other states, recommended in 2017 that the state improve new-teacher induction programs, among other things.

Roughly 44% of new teachers in public and private schools leave teaching within five years of entering the profession, according to 2018 research from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Providing classroom teachers with instructional coaching, mentoring and targeted professional learning during these early years significantly increases the likelihood that these early career teachers will stay in the profession and increase their effectiveness,” said John Almarode, the executive director of teaching and learning at JMU's education school.

The new Virginia program will serve 500 teachers in its first year, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Half of those teachers are already part of an existing partnership between JMU, Virginia State University and five pilot school districts, including Petersburg Public Schools.

Petersburg already hosts prospective teachers through Virginia Commonwealth University's Richmond Teacher Residency program, which is similar to a medical school residency program in that the VCU students, who are pursuing master’s degrees, work in a classroom under the supervision of a mentor teacher. That program started in 2010.

The teachers in the statewide program will talk with their instructional coaches at least every other week during the 2020-21 school year, with the online professional development starting in September. Those sessions will happen twice a month.

The program, which has no cost to teachers, schools or school systems, is paid for through a $200,000 federal grant under the Every Student Succeeds Act, the country's primary K-12 education law.

According to a VDOE news release, first- and second-year teachers interested in participating in the program should contact their building principals to apply.

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

