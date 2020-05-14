Virginia has received a second shipment of the new antiviral drug remdesivir to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, but the supply is enough for only 36 patients.
A previous, larger shipment of the drug, developed and donated by Gilead Sciences, went directly to Inova Health System, based in Fairfax County, the biggest hot spot of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Virginia.
Virginia received 10 cases of remdesivir on Monday, each containing 40 vials of the medication, which has shown potential to speed recovery of people severely ill with the coronavirus disease. Each vial contains 100 milligrams of remdesivir.
The supply is enough to treat 36 patients with a 10-day course of the drug, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which is handling shipments and distribution of the medication through its pharmacy services division.
The distribution plan, "taking into account community-level needs and the limited supply," will be coordinated with the unified command for the public health emergency - led by the state health and emergency management departments - the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for remdesivir on May 1, but it is still an "unapproved product" that may be used for treating adults and children who are hospitalized with severe cases of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
The health department defines "severe cases" as patients with low blood oxygen levels who require supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation or an ECMO machine, which removes blood, oxygenates it and returns it to the body.
The National Institutes of Health and Gilead Sciences, a California-based biopharmaceutical company, conducted a clinical trial of remdesivir that resulted in preliminary findings that the drug speeds recovery of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe cases of the disease, according to a health department summary.
The trial did not prove that the drug lowered the death rate from the disease, but showed preliminarily that patients who received remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those who received a placebo medication that did not include the drug.
"Specifically, the median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo," the health department said. The trial results also "suggested" a lower mortality rate for those who receive the drug.
Virginia was one of seven states to receive the first shipments of the drug, with 33 cases shipped directly to Inova under the direction of the White House coronavirus task force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The health department is working with the state hospital association to identify hospitals that can use the medication received in the second shipment this week under the rules of the FDA emergency use authorization.
The state will distribute the medication through a lottery system "based on confirmed COVID-19 patients and a hospital's ability to support the clinical use of remdesivir as confirmed by an attestation form back to the state," the health department said.
"Since Inova Health System received an initial supply directly from HHS, they were not included in the lottery to receive further medications from the state's initial disbursement, but will be included in future disbursements by the state," the health department said.
