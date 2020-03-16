A second person in Virginia has died from the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to grow.
The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District died after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure from COVID-19.
“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Peninsula Health Department acting Director Steve Julian. “The Hampton/Peninsula Health District is working closely with our community health care partners to assure the best care in response to the pandemic.”
The first COVID-19 death in Virginia, announced Saturday, was also a man in his 70s in the Peninsula Health District. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said the initial death occurred in James City County.
Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday afternoon: “We are deeply saddened to hear that a man in his 70s on the Peninsula has died from #COVID19. It’s important that we all look out for each other during this difficult time for our commonwealth and our country.”
The Peninsula Health District encompasses Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The district, with 10 confirmed cases in James City and one in York, has the most cases in Virginia.
The man’s death came as the number of confirmed Virginia cases of the virus exceeded 50, including one in Henrico County and a patient at VCU Health in Richmond.
Hospitals and colleges across the state continue to address the pandemic with visitor limitations, drive-thru screening and moving classes online.
Monday was also the first day of Northam-ordered school closures, effective statewide through at least March 27.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Monday night that the system would stay closed until at least April 13. The move, he said, was made “out of an abundance of caution, and to help families plan.”
“We all need to look out for each other,” Kamras said. “These are unprecedented times and our public institutions will respond, but it’s going to take time. Our most powerful tool right now might just be our compassion for one another.”
Other Richmond-area school districts are still scheduled to be closed through March 27.
Henrico County case
A Henrico County woman tested positive for coronavirus in the county’s first confirmed case.
Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Danny Avula said Monday afternoon that the woman had taken a trip out of town, came back and started to develop a cough, congestion and fever — the symptoms of the virus that the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.
The woman, who is in her 20s, is at home and recovering. “She’s doing fairly well,” Avula said.
The case is the fourth in the Richmond area, with state officials announcing earlier Monday that a second case had been confirmed in Chesterfield County.
Health officials announced the area’s first case — in Hanover County — last week.
The case in Henrico is not included in the Virginia Department of Health’s tally of 51 reported at noon Monday, with 489 people tested.
It’s unclear from the data on VDH’s website if the second case in Chesterfield is the Virginia Department of Emergency Management employee who tested positive on Sunday. VDEM has offices in Chesterfield.
Separately on Monday, officials with the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced that a resident of Charlottesville had tested positive. This case does not appear to be reflected in the VDH numbers.
Patient at VCU Health
VCU Health System confirmed Monday that it is treating its first positive COVID-19 patient.
“We are working closely with VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to manage the care of patients with this virus,” VCU Health said in a news release.
It’s unclear if the patient was already a case reported by the state Health Department.
Hospitals limit visitor access
Area hospitals have begun restricting visitors in an effort to limit exposure to the coronavirus.
VCU Health announced Monday that all routine visitation is suspended until the virus is no longer a threat. The hospital will make exceptions for visits that are deemed crucial, but will limit most of those patients to one visitor per day.
Pediatric patients and patients who are believed to be dying may have two visitors. Any person with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case will only be allowed visitors through telecommunication.
Bon Secours Health System, which operates Richmond Community Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center, asked last week that people no longer visit its hospitals or long-term care facilities.
It, too, said that one visitor would be allowed for mother/baby and pediatric patients and that exceptions would be made for end-of-life situations and when a visitor is essential for the patient’s well-being.
HCA Virginia — which operates Chippenham and Johnston Willis Medical Center — is limiting patients to one visitor per day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and one visitor overnight for certain patients, including labor and delivery and those who are dying.
Drive-thru screening
Sentara Healthcare, Virginia’s largest hospital system, announced that it has opened three drive-thru locations to screen and test for COVID-19, beginning Monday afternoon.
With testing still limited, Sentara asked that only those who are most likely to have COVID-19 — and meet all three of its criteria — utilize the drive-thru screening option at the three sites — Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake.
Sentara officials asked that only those who are experiencing two of three main symptoms for COVID-19 (fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath) — and who have either traveled internationally or been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, as well as those who are over the age of 60 or have health conditions that make them vulnerable — come out to be screened. They advised anyone who does not meet all three criteria to stay home.
Sentara has begun operating a COVID-19 call center to answer questions about symptoms and resources. The call center will not make appointments, provide testing recommendations or test results. It will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The number is (833) 945-2395.
SCC outlaws utility disconnections
State regulators are banning Virginia utilities from disconnecting customers due to nonpayment “until the coronavirus outbreak subsides.”
The State Corporation Commission, which regulates electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia, issued a 60-day moratorium on disconnections, citing “the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus.”
The moratorium applies to residential and business customers.
In its order, the commission says it could extend the moratorium as the situation develops.
“The Commission recognizes the current situation continues to evolve and may take further action, if necessary,” it said in a statement.
Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility, announced last week that it would suspend service disconnections in response to the pandemic. “Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time,” the company said.
Capitol, Pocahontas Building close
The Virginia Capitol and the state legislature’s main office building closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed at least through the end of the month, according to legislative leaders and the House and Senate clerks.
The decision, made in consultation with Northam, came days after federal officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to the public, including public tours.
Lawmakers’ offices and most committee meetings are in the Pocahontas Building. Staff will still have access to the buildings.
The legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 22 to take up Northam’s amendments and vetoes of legislation.
Senate minority leader calls for special session
A senior member of the legislature, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, is urging Northam to call a special session of the General Assembly to address the pandemic.
In a letter Monday to Northam, Norment asked that during the proposed special session the General Assembly receive a new revenue forecast, as the spread of the virus continues to hurt the economy.
Norment is also calling for lawmakers to consider legislation limiting the liability of employers with workers who have been exposed to COVID-19, and to take up legislation giving local governments and regional commissions “greater latitude to conduct necessary business during the continuing state of emergency.”
“Events and circumstances directly affecting the people of Virginia, our economy and its businesses, and state and local governments have developed swiftly since the General Assembly adjourned last Thursday,” Norment said in his letter.
“The extraordinary measures employed to combat the further spread of Coronavirus have, understandably, required sacrifices of every resident of the commonwealth. I believe these circumstances and their potential long-term effects on our economy, necessitate prompt legislative action.”
Norment, who represents a county with 10 confirmed cases, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, urged the General Assembly last week to delay action on the state budget for at least a week, saying the economic ramifications of the virus were unclear.
Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, said in response: “The governor’s top priority is protecting the health of Virginians — the best way to improve our economy is to end this pandemic as safely and quickly as possible.”
Yarmosky said the administration is working on financial planning and that “a reforecast will be needed, but not now — because revenues are already in place for the current fiscal year,” which ends June 30. Yarmosky also said “the state’s financial reserves are at record levels, thanks to the Northam budget.”
Norment is not the only lawmaker urging a special session.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, said in a letter to Northam last week that she wants the legislature to take up legislation that would give employees paid sick leave. That proposal died March 8. Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, has called for the same.
Northam said Sunday that a reforecast of the final budget could be done, if needed, before he signs the spending plan, but he doesn’t expect a special session before April 22.
Catholic diocese suspends Masses
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond, which covers most of the state outside of Northern Virginia, is suspending all public Masses effective immediately.
Bishop Barry Knestout said the suspension includes Sunday Masses, holy days and weekday Masses. The church will livestream a Sunday Mass.
“As the world responds to this emergency, we turn our attention to the Holy Spirit to give us strength and courage in times of trial and suffering,” Knestout said.
The bishop told churches to keep their doors open during the day “for the possibility of private prayer or devotion.”
Guidance the diocese issued includes a recommendation that only immediate family members attend weddings and funerals — not to exceed 10 people.
Liberty goes online; Tech limits tribute
Liberty University changed course Monday, moving most of its in-person classes online.
The move will start March 23, the Lynchburg university said in a news release, after Northam’s ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people.
“We originally believed it was safest to return our students following their spring break instead of having them return following greater exposure opportunities from leaving them in different parts of the country for longer periods,” President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a statement.
He added: “We want to provide for the continuity of our students’ education while doing what makes sense to help slow the spread of the coronavirus to our university family and local community.”
The university said that most classes will be able to finish the semester online, but some programs, such as aviation and nursing, won’t be offered online. Students in those programs, Liberty said, “will only be able to take them in person but no classes will involve gatherings of more than 100 people.”
The school has canceled meetings of student clubs, intramural sports and all events with more than 100 people.
Virginia Tech, meanwhile, is cutting back on its ceremonies commemorating the April 2007 mass shooting at the university.
The school announced Monday that it will still burn a ceremonial candle for 24 hours on April 16, the 13-year anniversary of the shooting. There will not be a public ceremony this year, but flowers and wreaths will be placed at the memorial and the carillon bells will be rung 32 times at 9:43 a.m.
All the other gatherings that are usually held, including the 3.2 Run in Remembrance, are canceled.
“On the Day of Remembrance, members of our community are encouraged to pause and honor the 32 individuals who lost their lives on April 16, 2007, in a manner most meaningful to you,” the university said in a news release.
“Virginia Tech understands the disappointment these changes may bring, but we appreciate your understanding and support.”
SAT testing canceled; ACT testing rescheduled
The ACT testing scheduled for April 4 has been moved to June 13. The Iowa-based nonprofit that administers the college entry exam said in a news release that it will communicate directly with students registered for the April 4 testing.
The College Board has also canceled the next round of SAT testing. The organization announced Monday that the May 2 testing is canceled and makeup exams for the March 14 testing — scheduled for March 28 — are also canceled. Students will receive refunds, the College Board said.
