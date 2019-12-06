Virginia has risen the ranks nationally on public health indicators, from 20th last year to 15th this year, according to a new national report by the United Health Foundation.
State highlights include decreases in smoking, air pollution and infant mortality, but a significant increase in drug-related deaths, an increase in chlamydia and more frequent mental distress, the report says.
Smoking has decreased 29% - from 20.9% to 14.9% of adults – since 2012; air pollution decreased 49% since 2003; and infant mortality has decreased by 44% since 1990 - from 10.6 to 5.9 deaths per 1,000 live births.
On the other hand, drug deaths increased 52% over the past three years - from 10.1 to 15.4 deaths per 100,000 people; chlamydia increased 6% in the past year; and frequent mental distress increased 21% from 10% to 12.1% of adults in the past four years.
The America’s Health Rankings report has tracked public health trends across the country over the past 30 years, highlighting progress and identifying challenges on both the state and national levels.
This year's national report, released Thursday, found that overall the nation has seen improvements in smoking rates and infant mortality. But the U.S. has growing issues with obesity, diabetes, drug deaths and suicide rates.
Information from the report can serve as a guidepost for policy makers, according to Rhonda Randall, executive vice president & chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare.
"You have to start with good data and good information to have a better understanding of where you want to focus your time and energy to improve public health," Randall said.
Randall said that Virginia has consistently improved in its ranking over the past several years.
"Generally we don’t see states make very, very large changes one year over the next," she said. "It is quite significant and good news for the state."
While the state did well in the rankings for several factors, including a low percentage of children in poverty and violence, it lagged most notably in the availability of mental health providers.
Virginia ranked 40th in the country for the number of mental health providers per 100,000 people, even as the nation overall has seen an increase in mental health providers. In the past four years, Virginians reporting frequent mental distress increased.
"It is one of the challenges for Virginia," Randall said.
For more detailed information from the report, visit americashealthrankings.org.
