Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, announced Tuesday that he will self-quarantine after dining with a friend who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Northern Virginia congressman is among several members of Congress who are undergoing a 14-day self-quarantine after coming in contact with potentially infected people.
In a statement, Beyer said he and his wife, Megan, had been contacted Tuesday afternoon by the Virginia Department of Health and were told that the timeline of their friend’s infection “began shortly after our contact on Feb. 28.”
“At the request of the public health officials, I will self-quarantine to ensure that I do not pass on any potential illness to others,” Beyer wrote. “In the 10 days since that dinner, neither of us has shown symptoms, and we understand that the probability that we have an infection is low.”
He added: “I especially hate to be away from the Capitol at this time of national crisis. But I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior.”
Beyer said his office will close for public business and that he will not attend votes or hearings until Monday, “when medical examiners say I should be clear to return.”
At least four others in Congress — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Doug Collins, R-Ga.; and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. — are also in self-quarantine.
