US labs await virus-testing kits promised by administration

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

Virginia's second presumptive positive case of coronavirus was announced Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

The individual, which health officials did not name or give many specifics about, is a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as the other positive coronavirus patients who have been identified in Egypt, according to the VDH.

The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, according to health officials, and was hospitalized Thursday. According to the VDH press release, the patient remains in stable condition.

The state's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the official name for the coronavirus, is a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County who "recently returned from overseas where he was on official business," according to Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman's Twitter account Saturday night.

The Marine, who has not been named, is being treated for the virus at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, a military treatment facility run by the Department of Defense.

“We are working closely with federal, military and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet Saturday evening. “The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions.”

A presumptive positive case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means that a public health laboratory has gotten a positive test result, but the CDC has yet to confirm it.

As of Saturday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested 1,583 people for the coronavirus since January. More than 300 cases have been confirmed within the U.S., including in New York, Washington state and California, and 19 people have died nationally.

State health officials will hold a press conference Sunday at 1 p.m. and are expected to provide more information on these two case investigations and "what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians," according to the health department's press release.

Expected to attend Sunday's press conference are:

Dr. Norm Oliver, State Health Commissioner

State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake, MD, MPH

Fairfax County Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, MD, MPH

Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, MD, MPH

Director of the Department of General Service’s Division of Consolidated

Laboratory Services (DCLS) Dr. Denise Toney

City of Fairfax Mayor David Meyer

