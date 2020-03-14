Virginia saw its first death from the coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health said Saturday.
The Health Department said the death occurred in the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said in a statement that the death was in James City, which is part of his district.
“My heart breaks for that patient, their family, and all those affected around the world by this virus,” Wittman said. “My staff and I are working extremely closely with Governor Northam and his staff as well as the Virginia Department of Health to address this ongoing situation.”
The patient was a hospitalized man in his 70s who acquired the virus through an unknown source, the Health Department said. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Also on Saturday, state health officials announced Chesterfield County’s first positive test for the coronavirus, a man in his 60s who was said to be doing well and is isolated at home.
In a statement on Saturday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he and first lady Pam Northam were saddened by the news that COVID-19 had killed a Virginia resident.
“And we grieve for everyone this virus has touched around the world,” Northam said.
The governor added that officials have taken a series of actions in the wake of the virus’s arrival in the state, including declaring a state emergency, closing schools for two weeks, limiting visits to nursing homes and canceling large events.
“This is a public health crisis — we must all treat it as such,” Northam said.
Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, expressed sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, “as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak.”
“The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth,” Oliver said in a statement.
In the Chesterfield case, health officials received the positive test results late Friday night.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said in a news release. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
The Chesterfield man recently returned from international travel from an area with confirmed cases, according to the release, and upon his return to the U.S., he stayed home to monitor his health. After developing symptoms, he was tested by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.
As of Saturday evening, there were 41 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the state Department of Health’s tally, which includes “presumptive positive” cases as well as confirmed ones.
The Chesterfield case is the second positive case in the Richmond metro area. A Hanover County teenager who recently had returned from traveling overseas tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
Concerns over the spread of the disease continued to ripple through the Richmond region on Saturday.
The Byrd Theatre in Carytown announced that it was temporarily closing effective Saturday in response to coronavirus concerns.
“This is a precautionary and voluntary measure as we currently have no known cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 associated with the Byrd Theatre,” says a notice posted on the theater’s website.
The notice goes on to say that the move was the most “responsible and prudent action” given recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that emphasize “social distancing.” Theater officials said that all previously purchased tickets for canceled screenings would be refunded.
“We appreciate your support in this unprecedented time and will share our plans as we re-evaluate,” the Byrd’s website says.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has closed its doors for the next two weeks, the museum wrote in a Facebook post that says it “tentatively” plans to reopen on March 28.
The Virginia Museum of History and Culture, which is next to the VMFA, also plans to close for two weeks.
“Along with other museums in Richmond and across the Commonwealth, we feel that it is our duty to help prevent any opportunity of this virus spreading,” the Virginia Museum of History and Culture says on its website.
Two-week closures are affecting other local museums, including the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the Children’s Museum of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia.
At the ACAC Fitness Center on Robious Road in North Chesterfield, customers heading into the gym on Saturday morning passed by a sign at the front door telling them not to come in if they or their child have been experiencing signs of illness — such as coughing, sneezing, chills or a fever. The sign also said that people shouldn’t go in if they or their children have traveled outside the U.S. in the past 30 days or if they have been in close contact with someone who is sick within the past two weeks.
Inside the gym, electronic message boards displayed a letter from ACAC’s owner, Phil Wendel, who said the gym — which has 13 locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland — plans to stay open as it takes “extraordinary measures” to prevent the spread of the disease.
Just down the road at the Kroger on Polo Parkway in Midlothian, customers were gathering groceries for their refrigerators and pantries on Saturday morning. A couple of customers perused the aisles wearing gloves. The shelves for some items, including bananas, toilet paper and sweet potatoes, were bare.
Publix, which has 13 grocery stores in the Richmond region, on Saturday started curbing store hours. Those stores, which typically close at 10 or 11 p.m. in the Richmond area, are now closing at 8 p.m. The early closings are to give employees time to conduct additional preventive cleaning and to restock shelves.
The Richmond General District Court will be closed to the public on Monday, Chief Judge L.B. Cann III wrote in a Friday order that details a series of scheduling changes that are being made in response to the coronavirus .
The general district court’s clerk’s offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday, March 17.
Criminal cases set for the 9 a.m. weekday docket and traffic cases set for the 11:30 a.m. docket that are scheduled to take place from March 16 through April 16 will have those hearings postponed for 28 days. The exception to that rule is that incarcerated defendants will keep their currently scheduled court date.
The court will still hold hearings on bond motions, protective order applications and emergency motions filed during the coming month, Cann wrote. The judge added that some cases, including parking and Virginia Employment Commission cases, are postponed for 56 days from their currently scheduled date.
Cases in the city’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court that involve support, civil custody and visitation, juvenile delinquency cases and adult criminal cases where the defendant is not behind bars are also being postponed.
A public notice from Richmond Circuit Court says that attorneys who have civil and criminal trials scheduled to take place over the next couple of weeks are being strongly encouraged to postpone them amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Alisa Gregory, the Henrico County sheriff, said Saturday that she wasn’t aware of any scheduling changes in the county court system. Still, she said, judges are making case-by-case decisions on whether to postpone a defendant’s court date.
“They are taking into consideration that some people may not be feeling well or are really concerned about coming into the court, so they are giving them an opportunity to get continuances,” Gregory said.
Andy Jenks, a spokesman for Henrico County Public Schools, said in an email Saturday that the school system plans to provide a “grab and go” food service for students who receive free and reduced-price meals during its two-week closure.
Jenks also said that Henrico school officials are working to address concerns from parents whose children don’t have access to a computer or the internet as a result of the schools being closed, and how to help students who have issues using school-issued laptops. The school system’s spring break, which runs from April 6 through April 10, will take place as scheduled, Jenks said.
“At this time, there are no considerations about lengthening the school year,” Jenks wrote.
The Chesterfield school system on Saturday announced that during its two-week closure, the school system would be providing free meals to students. The meals can be picked up at food services kiosks located outside the schools and other community locations, generally from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, although the times vary among locations.
Governor Northam is managing this situation so well at the state level.
It’s SO important in the early stages of a pandemic to limit large congregations of people to slow the spread of the virus. Especially in America where Rump’s inept handling and what-me-worry approach has put us weeks/months behind other countries in having tests available.
Waiting until the virus has spread through the population until you MUST close institutions is just stupid.
At least Rump has gone to Pelosi to get social programs expanded. When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
Let me fire up some with TDS: There are great exaggerations of so many, whether on this RTD Comments or elsewhere in the media. Even the most expert of the experts acknowledge that the great danger of Coronavirus is that we truly know little to nothing about it, or what to expect.
Testing is very important for statistical use by the CDC and others. For example, from 2009-10, we had 43,300,000 to 89,300,000 people infected with Swine Flu. That is a seemingly absurd range of unknown illness data. We of course need more accurate statistics.
We cannot possibly test 330,000,000 people. Medical centers cannot possibly accommodate all the people with no obvious symptoms of the illness. Even if they had an abundance of test kits, medical staffing and facilities would limit the number of people tested.
Testing is valuable for our knowledge. Many believe more than twice as many people have the Coronavirus than is ever reported or known. The death rate is based on the number known so obviously if true, the death rate is less than half as much. This would be important to know if likely true.
Having acknowledged the importance of testing, the testing does NOT cure anyone. There is no vaccine -- nor were there for the swine flu in 2009 for over a year until it was naturally declining -- and medical care differs little from that of common flu.
It is valuable to know whether your illness is from a bacterial or viral infection as they are treated much differently. There is NO problem confirming this at Patient First or your doctor. Again, all viral infections are treated much the same.
Let me repeat this. Regardless of whether you have the common flu or the Coronavirus, treatment for all viral infections remains much the same.
The fallacy of deemphasizing the common flu is that people infected seemingly believe they are not a public risk to society.
In 2018, 42.9 Million were infected with the common flu. 647,000 were hospitalized. 61,200 died from the common flu. And bear in mind that when we are reminded the Coronavirus is statistically more contagious, a significant part of our population that is most susceptible to the Common Flu likely receive an annual flu vaccine.....not available for the Coronavirus.
I point this out because I just recently ran into an acquaintance in public who was sneezing and coughing. He "reassured" me that everything was fine because he had been diagnosed with the common flu.
Those with TDS, please proceed with twisting my comments into however you wish.
Hal - Thank you for these well reasoned comments.
Hal.... typical of low intelligence republicans... is trying to take a victory lap because this pandemic in its early stages has not caused as much sickness and death as flu that has run it’s entire course.
Hopefully, with all these extreme precautions that we DON’T invoke for our typical flu, the Corona virus will be a low-sickness/death event.
I keep reading anecdotal stories in these comments and elsewhere in the media. Essentially, how uniquely prepared the US is compared to other nations. Well, I have one as well:
I was told by a woman on social media that her "friend sat in a Canadian facility with hundreds of other people today for 7 hours and didn't get swabbed because she didn't have direct contact with a diagnosed person, nor travelled out of the country. She has a sore throat, fever, and a shortness of breath."
Anecdotes are interesting but we need to understand that even true anecdotes are somewhat meaningless by definition. And it will take our "experts" months and months of study to understand this viral infection.
With no intention to sound sarcastic but many will agree: Listening to Coronavirus "experts" now is like listening to Sunday TV talk pundits prior to a football game versus after the game...…
Yeah, Howie Long definitely knows a lot more about the upcoming game than me, but his brilliant expert analysis does not come until after the game.
OK, I've got it. This is how we calm things down: Have RTD run a banner headline ... "ONE DEATH BY CORONA VIRUS" There, that should do it.
Apparently Rick, like most republicans, prefer to see news suppressed that might make folks realize how the Corona virus is progressing. It just keeps driving home how inept Rump’s denials and ineptitude have been.
Drake, grow the f up.
Another Rick that can’t handle the truth.
Trump and Congress passed legislation to spend $8.3 billion on the corona virus and there is no mention of researching a cure, despite the fact that there is a cure for hepatitis C. Vaccines don't help those who have already contracted corona virus. This is genocide.
Researching a cure has been discussed for weeks now. Experts assume a year to a year and a half. I'm guessing FOX News just ignored that while they were calling Coved-19 a hoax. Probably why you haven't heard about it.
Jon, we already know the only cure for the Coronavirus as well as the Swine Flu as all viral infections.
You are speaking of a vaccine for future outbreaks. You are likely correct on the Coronavirus timetable, as based on the Swine Flu. It will come after this epidemic is largely over.
However we will almost certainly have entirely new viral infection strains that spread globally......that neither the Swine Flu nor the Coronavirus vaccines will prevent.
But to the point, we already have the cure to viral infections. Unfortunately, our cures have not in the past, nor in the future prevent deaths.
Rump finally got legislation after going hat in hand to Speaker Pelosi and taking the terms she dictated.
This will likely be the first pandemic to save more lives than it takes, as people are not traveling normally. But what will insurance companies do when we are not destroying property and lives on the highway.
A pandemic that “Saves more lives than it takes”?
Do these guys even listen to the stupid stuff they’re saying?
Stupid is, as stupid does; as I'm sure Trump's grandiose draconian obsession with his boondoggle 'WALL' on our souhtern border, will prove to be just the thing needed to stop the COVID-19 Pandemic from devistating this country.
Then again...maybe not! The worst President ever,#45, needs to resign immediately because of "dereliction of duty". He, and COVID-19 afflicting us at the smae time, may be a Death Knell for the once mighty USA. There were still cinders of hope for this country until "John Boy" took the oath of office. Ever since, it's been an accellerating spiral of failures, lies,and deceptions as we enter our Fuhers' Black Hole'...of incompetent fake Leadership!
All I can say to that is wow.
All I can say is I understand where Isaiah is coming from with Rump demonstrating SO MUCH ineptitude.
“ ‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“ Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘
Few have make the point any better that a crisis shouldn't be wasted, Isaiah.
You will likely get more caskets for a political soapbox to spew your TDS hatred of the President.
You and others will certainly gleefully use it to your personal political benefit.
I guess Isaiah is not aware of how Obama cut funding. Its a shame
Stupid is, as stupid does; as I'm sure Isaiah's grandiose draconian obsession with Trump and his "WALL", that is working on our southern border ….. and when COVID-19 finally dies, Isaiah Jefferson will have done nothing to stop it, just act the fool like all sore losers have done since Trump kicked the "Black Hole" of their lying Queen in 2016. Hallelujjah, Checkmate, and Period.
When covid-19 finally dies.... much later than it would have if Rump had not been mismanaging the crisis... Spacy Peter will still be a loser. IF he survives. He is the high-risk demographic and the first ones to go are the deniers that ignore precautions.
Annnnnmd touchè
Flaky Drakie, ~~~Bob, and RJuvenile …. Due to the Corona Virus, the polls will remain closed and the election is cancelled.
Trump will remain President for the next 4 years, at least.
Now, the three of you can relax and act the fool for at least 4 mo years. Hallelujah, and period.
It’s SO important in the early stages of a pandemic to limit large congregations of people to slow the spread of the virus. Especially in America where Rump’s inept handling and what-me-worry approach has put us weeks/months behind other countries in having tests available.
Waiting until the virus has spread through the population until you MUST close institutions is just stupid.
Typical ill informed response.
Typical unsupported criticism.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/03/01/obama-waited-until-millions-of-americans-were-infected-with-swine-flu-1000-died-before-acting-892677
Debunked news.
OK think of all the bathroom door handles he has TOUCHED. Why don’t we have foot door handles on bathroom doors? How about public toilet seats? How about the employees at McDonalds why serve us food with the virus
It’s SO important in the early stages of a pandemic to limit large congregations of people to slow the spread of the virus. Especially in America where Rump’s inept handling and what-me-worry approach has put us weeks/months behind other countries in having tests available.
Waiting until the virus has spread through the population until you MUST close institutions is just stupid.
How about a little investigative journalism from RTD? Let's follow some of the identified cases. Were they hospitalized? If so, how long? How badly do patients feel? Mild, terrible? How long are the symptoms persisting? The public wants to know these things. Thanks.
The public already knows “these things” - if they’ve been paying attention at all. Apparently Rick wants any article that mentions Corona virus to also re-state the entire history of Rump’s mismanagement of the virus as well.
Well.... now, per this article, they know the virus has encroached on Chesterfield.
Drake was more than likely one of those who called President Trump a xenophobe for the travel ban put in place very quickly. Drake, dont let facts get in your way. And grow the f up. His name is Trump. You sound like the typical Dem who loves to label things.
Haha... when republicans can’t contradict your arguments they just start imagining things about you and imagining you would make bad choices.
How pathetic.
Drakie, you think there will be an article when he recovers? Is Tom Hanks dead yet?
Oh.... so YOU want non-news reporting.... like a list of everyone who nothing has happened to today?
Maybe we should make that a regular feature of the daily news.... delivered in 64 volumes of books a day.
I see now why Rump says he loves the poorly educated voters.
Rick, Drake is one of those Wussies probably out purchasing all the toilet paper and hand sanitizer. These liberals panic over these situations, he'll probably blame Trump for the next cold he gets!
Oh, I doubt it, Billy. I'm betting that all the panic-stricken are the same ones who didn't believe there was a problem until The Naked Emperor declared it to be a National Emergency and now they've overreacted.
Yeah... I haven’t needed to go out to a store yet. Apparently liberals don’t panic like the typical low education voter that Rump says he loves. Too bad they are the most hurt by Rump’s total mismanagement of the virus.
One thing is known is that they all came from international travel!
There’s a report from “Duh Daily”.
Another thing we know is that it is spreading more rapidly than it needs to because Rump basically ignored it and put American lives more at risk.
Rick, all things asked were legit. Unfortunately some don't get it. IQ comes into play.
Yeah... legit invasions of personal privacy. IQ indeed does come into play.
