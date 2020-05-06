As Congress considers another coronavirus relief package, both of Virginia's senators say more aid is necessary to support state and local government budgets for the essential public services they provide.
Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both Democrats who previously served as Virginia governor, said Wednesday they are confident the Senate ultimately will pass legislation that will include more aid for state and local governments, as well as more flexibility in how they use it.
Warner, speaking in a conference call with reporters, said he hopes for additional guidance from the U.S. Treasury with "some level of relaxation" of rules that prohibit state and local governments from using $150 billion provided under the CARES Act to replace lost revenues that are critical to the public services they provide.
"To me, that was just an absurd restriction to put in the package," he said.
Virginia received additional guidance from Treasury this week that gives the state and local governments leeway to spend $3.3 billion - including $200 million sent directly to Fairfax County - for a wide range of costs related directly to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and a partial economic shutdown to prevent the virus from spreading faster.
For example, state and local government can use the money for additional payroll expenses for workers who provide services that are "substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency," the guidance states. Those could include public safety and health, health care, and human services employees, as well education staff who develop online learning programs to replace classroom instruction that Gov. Ralph Northam ended for the year.
The money also could be used to help people avoid eviction or foreclosure of their housing, but not to pay their real estate taxes or public utility taxes.
"Fund payments may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations," the Treasury Department states.
The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, will return next week and consider a relief package that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has estimated at $500 billion to $1 trillion for state and local government, but Warner said he hopes that the bill passes with bipartisan support to improve its chances in a Republican-controlled Senate that has been cool to the idea of helping state and local governments salvage their budgets.
"These are essential functions and the federal government ought to assist them," he said.
Kaine, who also wants Congress to provide additional financial relief for individuals and families, said that state and local governments may have to cut programs and lay off employees to balance their budgets if they cannot replace lost revenues from sources such as taxes on income, sales, meals and lodgings.
"This is exactly the wrong time, during a global health emergency...to lay off firefighters, teachers and [emergency medical technicians]," he said during a live Facebook address to reporters on Wednesday.
Warner said he hopes the Senate will find a compromise between the priorities of Democrats, who want relief for state and local governments, and Republicans, who want more liability protections for businesses that reopen.
"If you want to get to 'yes' there's a way to get to 'yes'," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.