Without a federal waiver, the Virginia Department of Education expects school districts across the state to give Standards of Learning tests in the spring of the 2020-21 school year.
A day after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia schools will reopen next school year, albeit in a scaled-back way, the state Education Department released more guidance for schools and families. Among the details in the 136-page document, which includes sample schedules for reopened schools and concerns about staffing, is how the state plans on approaching school accountability and testing, two education staples that were significantly changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency had initially considered administering the tests in the fall, but axed that idea in late April.
SOL tests, normally given in the spring, were canceled this year after the U.S. Department of Education granted Virginia a waiver, relieving the state of its requirements under the Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal government’s primary K-12 education law.
Barring a similar waiver for the upcoming school year, students will take the exams in the spring, according to the new state guidance.
SOL test results are used to calculate accreditation ratings for schools, among other things. Like the tests this spring, accreditation ratings have effectively been canceled this year, with each school getting an “accreditation waived” label.
A state-appointed panel tasked with making recommendations on accreditation related to COVID-19 have suggested that the Virginia Department of Education cede typical accreditation for the 2021-22 school year as well.
“Considering the need to focus on the well-being of students and staff in 2020-2021, the task force’s primary recommendation is that accreditation be waived for the 2021-2022 academic year, whether or not schools are able to offer in-person instruction to all students,” the task force’s report, included in the new state guidance, says.
That means the test results from the coming spring would serve as a baseline for how the state would calculate accreditation ratings for schools in the 2022-23 school year.
A final decision on next year’s accreditation has not been made.
Also awaiting decision is when schools will enter the three phases Northam and Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane discussed on Tuesday. The phases correspond with Virginia’s larger reopening phases, meaning all but Northern Virginia and Richmond is in the second phase.
That phase allows for in-person instruction for students in preschool through third grade and students learning English, while the third phase lets all students return to school buildings but they must maintain social distancing.
Lane said Wednesday: "The commonwealth's public schools face the unprecedented challenge of restarting operations and formal instruction after a mid-year shutdown and responding to the toll the necessary closure has taken on learning and on the social and emotional health of students and staff. The governor — in consultation with public health authorities — has outlined a plan for reopening schools.”
He added that the new material "provides detailed guidance and considerations for school divisions as they implement the governor’s plan and address inequities in our schools that have been either caused, exacerbated or revealed by the closure.”
Among topics explored in the larger guidance are staffing, budgets, equity, sample schedules and health clinics.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
