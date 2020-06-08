Evictions in Virginia have been banned through late June in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in preparation for an initiative set to be released by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons issued the temporary moratorium after a Northam request. It will stop all eviction proceedings through June 28. The Northam administration is working on a rent relief program for state residents facing housing insecurity during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
As of 2016, Richmond had the second-highest eviction rate in the country, according to research from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. As a state, Virginia's 5.12% eviction rate, representing the number of evictions per 100 rented homes, was above the national average.
“I am grateful to the chief justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” Northam said in a statement. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”
Lemons said the moratorium is to give the state the time "to implement its comprehensive rent relief program and to help relieve the public health risk associated with evicting Virginians from their places of residence."
The governor is expected to release details on the program, which will be funded with money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, later this month.
The state's high court continued eviction and debt collection lawsuits in March as part of a "judicial emergency" declared by the court. That order, suspending non-emergency proceedings, expired in mid-May.
Eviction proceedings will again be put on pause after pressure from Northam and other elected officials, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
Northam sent Lemons a letter dated Sunday asking for the moratorium.
Stoney, in a letter to Northam dated Monday, asked for a statewide prohibition or one solely for Richmond.
"Considering the long-reaching consequences of mass evictions, which now include increased risks to not only the health and well-being of those evicted but also to those with whom they come into contact, a temporary pause on evictions is necessary," Stoney wrote.
After Lemons issued the order, Stoney said it "will be vital to Richmonders in need of housing support."
