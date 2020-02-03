Virginia Tech’s new Innovation Campus tied to part of Amazon’s second headquarters has its leader.
The university announced that Lance Collins, the dean of engineering at Cornell University, was hired Monday as the inaugural vice president and executive director of the campus in Alexandria. The $1 billion campus, which is set to be part of a new Amazon-crafted neighborhood called National Landing, was the centerpiece of Virginia’s higher education package in helping win a nationwide bidding war for the online retail giant’s second headquarters.
The deal, announced in November 2018, came with promise of $550 million in direct state incentives and $1.1 billion in state investments in higher education, notably the new Tech campus.
Collins has led Cornell’s engineering school since 2010 and helped the upstate New York university successfully bid to partner with New York City to build Cornell Tech, which opened on Roosevelt Island in 2017.
“Lance Collins is a world-class leader with impeccable credentials, a commitment to collaboration, and experience scaling up both an undergraduate student talent initiative and a new graduate campus in an urban area,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a statement. “He’s the ideal person to build on our momentum and launch a campus in the greater Washington, D.C., area that will expand the pool of tech talent and lead our exploration of the human-computing frontier.”
Amazon has promised to bring at least 25,000 jobs to the Northern Virginia site.
The Innovation Campus is expected to enroll up to 750 master’s students when it’s complete in roughly 10 years, along with hundreds of doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows. Virginia Tech also plans on adding at least 2,000 more undergraduate students studying computer science and computer engineering at its flagship Blacksburg campus.
The first students for the Alexandria campus are slated to start this fall.
“I’m energized by the opportunity to build a campus from the ground up in the burgeoning National Landing district,” Collins said in a statement. “Our inaugural students, faculty, and new and developing partners will collaborate to advance technology to meet societal needs rather than allowing technology to define our lives.”
Collins joined Cornell in 2002 as a professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He’s an alumnus of Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania.
Julia Ross, the engineering dean at Virginia Tech who headed the search committee, said in a news release that Collins quickly emerged as a top candidate.
“With each conversation with Lance, I got more excited about what we could achieve together,” she said. “We were impressed with the deep understanding that he already has of all the challenges and opportunities that we face with the Innovation Campus.”
Collins is set to start at Tech on Aug. 1.
