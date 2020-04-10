New Cadet Hall

A dormitory building on the Virginia Tech campus.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech won't reimburse student tuition with classes being held online, President Tim Sands said Thursday.

Sands, speaking during a virtual town hall with students and other members of the Tech community, said that in some cases, it costs more for remote classes than in-person classes. The Blacksburg school is refunding some student fees, according to a university news release.

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond announced earlier this week that it wouldn't be refunding tuition. Both Tech and VCU have plans in place to refund room and board costs.

During the town hall, Sands also said that Tech will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 15. This year's graduating class can also take part in the December commencement or next May's ceremony, he said.

“I do feel for our seniors, because they have been looking forward to this in-person Commencement for four or five years,” Sands said. “This is a big loss, but we are all making do the best that we can.”

The university is in a hiring freeze, Sands said, and has eliminated discretionary spending. There are no current plans to reduce staffing, he added.

“We were prepared in many ways to address a crisis from a financial perspective,” he said. “At the moment I am optimistic that we will be able to maintain close to normal operations going into the academic year.”

Tech hopes to announce its plans for the fall semester in early June, Sands said.

