Virginia plans to send $650 million in federal financial aid to local governments to pay the costs of responding to the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the economy and collection of tax revenues essential to delivering public services.
Gov. Ralph Northam informed local government of the state's plan in a conference call on Friday afternoon, but he has made no decision about the remaining $650 million allocated - but not guaranteed - to local governments under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed into law on March 27.
At the same time, Northam's administration has given state agencies until next Monday to submit requests for use of the $1.8 billion in federal aid sent to Virginia under the CARES Act.
The state's priorities for the money are clear - expanding testing for the COVID-19 virus and more public health staff to trace the personal contacts of those who test positive for the disease.
"Testing and contact tracing are going to be reserved right off the top," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Monday. "That's going to be the number one priority because that's the key to both the health and economic situation going forward."
The Virginia Municipal League and Virginia Association of Counties welcome the initial shipment of federal aid, which the state said it will distribute on a per capita basis after local governments certify that they understand and accept the rules for using the money to cover only the expenses allowed under the federal law.
However, they remain keenly interested in how the state will distribute the rest of the money initially identified for local governments in the federal law. "What happens to the other half - designated under the federal CARES Act for localities - will be decided at some future date," said Neal Menkes, a veteran fiscal analyst and consultant to the municipal league.
Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties, said the local government organizations offered to form a task force to help the administration in working with localities to handle the public health emergency and protect their finances.
"We're hopeful we can be of assistance," Lynch said.
The federal law does not guarantee financial aid to localities of less than 500,000 people. In Virginia the guarantee applies only to Fairfax County because of its population of 1.2 million. Fairfax already has received $200 million in direct aid under the law, leaving about $1.3 billion initially designated for the state to distribute to local governments as it sees fit.
It's up to counties to distribute money they receive to incorporated towns within their borders.
The law imposes tight constraints on how state and local governments can spend the money, which the state must enforce to ensure that the money is used properly to cover eligible expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Neither the state nor localities can use the money to replace tax revenues lost because of the economic shutdown in response to the public health crisis, even though they face potentially deep program cuts and layoffs if they cannot bolster their budgets.
While the state is distributing the first half of the aid to localities on a per capita basis, local government organizations have argued for other approaches that treat smaller jurisdictions more equitably. The options include reimbursement of eligible expenses and distribution through a series of mini-block grants for priority services.
For local governments, the priority is to keep the money flowing, while hoping for additional financial aid with fewer restrictions in future emergency relief packages currently discussed by Congress.
"It would be nice to continue to get the money out to the localities," said Lynch said at the association of counties.
