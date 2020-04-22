A third resident at a retirement community in Mechanicsville has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Harmony Collection at Hanover said on Wednesday said the 84-year-old the resident died after being hospitalized.
The retirement community also confirmed Wednesday that 22 residents and 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“One resident is hospitalized while the rest are isolated and stable at this time,” the facility said. “Seven associates have returned to work after fulfilling isolation protocols and being given a clean bill of health.”
The facility said all associates are to wear masks, and that on Tuesday there was a second sanitation done of all common areas at the Hanover retirement community.
Second resident of Cedarfield in Henrico tests positive for COVID-19
In Henrico County, a second resident of the Cedarfield senior living community has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release Wednesday, Cedarfield said they had been notified by the Henrico Health Department that a resident of the community's health care center, who is currently in the hospital, had tested positive. It's not known when the resident will return from the hospital, and Cedarfield said it is working with health officials to identify any residents or staff who may have been exposed to the virus.
Cedarfield said no other residents or staff are exhibiting symptoms.
The senior living community said it is continuing visitation restrictions. Anyone entering the retirement community has to be screened for potential exposure to the virus, Cedarfield said, adding that’s been the community’s practice for the past several weeks.
Group events and programs continue to be canceled, dining venues remain closed and residents must remain in their apartments, cottages or rooms unless they have to leave the community for a trip that’s essential to their health and well-being, Cedarfield said. All staff must wear personal protective equipment when delivering direct care to residents.
The retirement community announced Friday that its first resident had test positive for coronavirus.
Confirmed coronavirus cases increase by about 500 statewide
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 9,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 501 from the 9,451 reported Tuesday.
Also, there are 347 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 26 from the 321 previously reported.
This week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the daily report on their website. As of Wednesday, there were 314 probable cases and two probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH website said 60,778 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,659 have been hospitalized, including 3 probable cases.
There are 1,387 cases in the Richmond area: 684 in Henrico, 356 in Chesterfield, 250 in Richmond and 97 in Hanover.
Also, the Richmond area has had 105 COVID-19 deaths: 82 in Henrico, 10 in Richmond, seven in Chesterfield and six in Hanover. Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,256. The county has had 66 deaths.
There are confirmed COVID cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only five localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the site might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts. Wednesday's numbers are nearly 24 hours old after an error disrupted the VDH's usual compiling and reporting process
Rite Aid opens self-swab testing site in Colonial Heights
Rite Aid said that on Thursday, the company is opening its latest COVID-19 self-swab testing site at its store at 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights. That’s at the corner of Boulevard and Ellersie Street.
The Colonial Heights store is the 25th drive-up coronavirus testing site that Rite Aid has opened at locations in eight states, the company said in a news release. Each testing site uses self-swap nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, the company said, adding that they are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Rite Aid said testing eligibility is based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html.
Patients wishing to have a test drive up to the Rite Aid parking lot, and they stay in their vehicle while the test is administered.
Rite Aid says that patients need to be an adult and they are required to provide government-issued ID. Patients also have to pre-register for the test at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a testing time slot.
Each testing site can handle about 200 tests a day, the company says.
Va. Tech labs to begin testing COVID-19 samples
Virginia Tech has developed its own COVID-19 tests.
The university announced Wednesday that it has received federal and state approval to start processing COVID-19 samples at on-campus labs in Blacksburg and Roanoke, with the new tests being collected by local health departments and analyzed by Tech researchers.
“Virginia Tech has received emergency permission to begin testing COVID-19 samples and we have notified local health departments that we are ready to begin receiving samples soon,” said Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and Virginia Tech’s vice president of health sciences and technology. “With expanded testing becoming crucial to controlling the pandemic, in Virginia and the nation, Virginia Tech faculty, staff and graduate students went to work to answer the challenge.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Tech emergency use authorization Monday to move forward with testing, according to a university news release.
The development comes as testing in Virginia - a critical area needed to help combat the pandemic - lags behind other states.
“We were alarmed that the backlogs at testing labs seemed to be growing without much relief, which makes it difficult to treat patients appropriately and to contain the pandemic guided by timely, accurate data,” Friedlander said. “With so many scientists at the forefront of biomedical technology, facilities, and expertise — we were confident our teams could develop assays and make a meaningful contribution.”
Sample results will return in one day, according to the university.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.