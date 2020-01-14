20160611_MET_TRUMP_DM093

Virginia Union University has revoked permission for a group that planned to honor President Donald Trump at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ceremony.

A flyer distributed Tuesday listed Trump, along with son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, as honorees at Urban Revitalization Coalition's planned Jan. 20 event at the Richmond university. The invitation-only event, according to the flyer, would also have a $30,000 cash giveaway.

Virginia Union, however, said Tuesday afternoon that it told the group, which is not affiliated with the university, that it "will not be permitted" to hold the event at the university, adding that the school wasn't part of the planning and wasn't told who would be participating.

"Once receiving the details, VUU made the decision to inform the URC that our campus was not the appropriate space for the event," the historically black university said in a statement. "Virginia Union University is committed to its mission of empowering African Americans and other ethnic minorities through all of its programs, events, and partnerships," the university said.

The coalition did not immediately return a request for comment.

The event, according to the statement, was described initially to university officials as "an economic development discussion providing over $30,000 in cash giveaways to local residents to help stimulate economic and community development while celebrating the life and legacy" of King.

The event would have coincided with a large rally planned at the Capitol where thousands are expected to support gun rights.

