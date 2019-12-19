Virginia voters are nearly evenly split on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but more disapprove of his job performance than approve of it, according to a new poll.
While 49% of respondents statewide support Trump’s impeachment, 48% oppose it and 3% are unsure, according to the survey from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.
As for Trump’s job rating, 51% disapprove, while 45% approve and 4% are unsure. The president’s job approval ratings are up slightly from a Mason-Dixon poll in December 2018. Virginia was the only Southern state that Trump did not carry in 2016.
The poll found wide regional disparities on the prospect of impeaching Trump and removing him from office.
For example, in Northern Virginia 63% support the idea and 35% oppose it, with 2% undecided. In the Richmond metro area 46% support it and 51% oppose it, with 3% undecided. In the Roanoke/Southwest region, 37% back impeachment and 61% oppose it, with 2% undecided.
Mason-Dixon surveyed 625 registered voters statewide by phone between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Virginians do not register by party. Among the poll’s respondents, 42% identified as Democrats, 30% as Republicans and 28% as independents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.