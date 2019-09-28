PULASKI — Police are praising a Virginia woman who says a squirrel led her down a trail and tugged at her leg to help its injured baby, earning her the nickname “squirrel whisperer.”
Pulaski police said on their Facebook page that officers got a call Sept. 20 from a woman who told them a squirrel approached her on a trail, blocked her path and led her to the baby squirrel with an injured leg.
Tia Powell told police that when she tried to walk away, the squirrel tugged on her pants leg. That’s when she realized a cat was ready to attack the squirrels, so she called police and a friend, Jasmine Brown.
“When the officers arrived, both squirrels were patiently sitting with Powell on the ground,” police said in the Facebook post. “Powell and Brown were able to get both squirrels to safety and back in their tree.”
