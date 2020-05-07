Virginians, on average, spent about 90% of their time at home on April 30, a slight dip from staying home 93% of the time on April 19 at the height of the state’s COVID-19 lockdown, according to a Washington Post analysis of cellphone data.
The number is higher than the U.S. average of 89% and up from people in Virginia staying home less than 70% of the time in early March, according to the Post’s analysis using information from SafeGraph, a company that aggregates cellphone location data.
At the same time, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association have continued to report new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations as the state has struggled to ramp up its testing capacity.
On Thursday, Virginia dropped from 48th to 50th in a Johns Hopkins University ranking of testing capacity in 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The analysis may not have represented current figures since the Health Department did not post new data on Wednesday due to technical difficulties with the website.
The state reported a cumulative total of 21,570 positive cases Thursday, and hospitals reported 1,613 people currently hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19, up from 1,496 on Tuesday. A cumulative total of 2,825 people had been discharged from the hospital for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the hospital association. The state has had 769 deaths, VDH said. Thursday’s numbers showed an increase of 1,314 cases and 56 deaths in the two days since Tuesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam has credited Virginians adhering to his stay-at-home order and social distancing restrictions for the fact that Virginia hospitals have not yet been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, something that was seen in New York City and that the administration feared might hit Virginia a little over a month ago.
Northam announced this week that he planned to begin a phased approach to reopening parts of the economy starting late next week, but reiterated that social distancing would play a role in the reopening.
Percentage of time spent at home, which SafeGraph determined by identifying a location where a phone tends to spend more time between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., varied from locality to locality. Northern Virginia, which has a denser population and has seen the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections, tended to have very high stay-at-home percentages. Fairfax and Loudoun Counties both had residents staying home 97% of the time as of April 30 and Arlington and Alexandria had residents staying home 91% and 92% of the time, respectively.
In the Richmond area, Henrico and Chesterfield County residents stayed home an average of 92% of the time, while in Richmond City, residents stayed home 86% of the time.
The locality where people stayed home the least was in rural Prince Edward County, where residents stayed home an average of 76% of the time. The health department reports 63 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Prince Edward County.
