Five floors in the Brookfield Place building at 6606 W. Broad St. in Henrico County serves as the headquarters of the Virginia Employment Commission.

Initial payments have begun to laid-off workers under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

The program referred to as PEUC provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment insurance to individuals who have exhausted their benefits.

Payments through the federally funded program began Tuesday and are available through the week ending Dec. 26, the Virginia Employment Commission said Thursday. The commission has paid out $9.9 million on over 12,000 claims so far, officials said.

More than 41,000 individuals are potentially eligible. The commission said they were contacted by phone or text message the week before last ahead of the launch of the application portal on July 2.

The AP reported in May that Virginia was behind most states in implementing the benefit. Commission officials said the delay was caused by the extensive programming changes necessary to an antiquated system.

