On Monday afternoon, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 55, which is a temporary stay-at-home order in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The order went affect Monday and remains in effect until June 10, unless amended or rescinded by further executive order.
Below is Executive Order 55:
1. All individuals in Virginia shall remain at their place of residence, except as provided below by this Order and Executive Order 53. To the extent individuals use shared or outdoor spaces, whether on land or on water, they must at all times maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person, with the exception of family or household members or caretakers. Individuals may leave their residences for the purpose of:
a. Obtaining food, beverages, goods, or services as permitted in Executive Order 53;
b. Seeking medical attention, essential social services, governmental services, assistance from law enforcement, or emergency services;
c. Taking care of other individuals, animals, or visiting the home of a family member;
d. Traveling required by court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation, or child care;
e. Engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements;
f. Traveling to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work;
g. Traveling to and from an educational institution;
h. Volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services; and
i. Leaving one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the direction of law enforcement, or at the direction of another government agency.
2. All public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. This includes parties, celebrations, religious, or other social events, whether they occur indoor or outdoor.
These restrictions do not apply:
a. To the operation of businesses not required to close to the public under Executive Order 53; or
b. To the gathering of family members living in the same residence.
3. Institutions of higher education shall cease all in-person classes and instruction, and cancel all gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
For purposes of facilitating remote learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions, institutions of higher education may continue to operate, provided that social distancing requirements are maintained.
4. Effective April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., cessation of all reservations for overnight stays of less than 14 nights at all privately-owned campgrounds, as defined in §35.1-1 of the Code of Virginia.
5. Closure of all public beaches as defined in §10.1-705 of the Code of Virginia for all activity, except exercising and fishing. Social distancing requirements must be followed.
6. All relevant state agencies shall to continue to work with all housing partners to execute strategies to protect the health, safety, and well-being of Virginians experiencing homelessness during this pandemic and to assist Virginians in avoiding evictions or foreclosures.
7. As provided in Executive Order 53, nothing in this Order shall limit: (a) the provision of health care or medical services; (b) access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; (c) the operations of the media; (d) law enforcement agencies; or (e) the operation of government.
Violation of paragraphs 2, 3, 4, and 5 of this Order shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to §44-146.17 of the Code of Virginia.
Janis Peace commenting: This is a serious situation. The last thing anyone would do is close everything down for political reasons. All steps are being taken to try to save your life.
Anyone who has been keeping up with the news knows this is a once in a lifetime event and it's very dangerous and easily spread. We don't normally send war time ships to states in need of help for hospital beds. Everybody should be worried and afraid to a certain degree. If you do what you are told to do, you will save your life and the lives of others.
Vacation? I believe I've heard you will be refunded any monies you have already paid for a vacation or other travel. If you don't know, just google it saying in a National Emergency and see what comes up.
This is not a time for politics but a time to stay safe. If you are safe you will save the life possibly of another human being by doing what we are told. I do believe all of the leaders at this time just don't want a heavy death toll as this thing progresses. No one knows how long it will last or when it will be over. All of the dates could change as time goes on.
I do disagree with the ABC Stores being open. Yes we have many alcoholics who need their fix. Grocery stores have beer and wine. Maybe this would be a good times for some to consider not drinking if possible. Maybe it could have been a time to help alcoholics stop drinking. Alcohol kills. ABC Stores are about the money rather than safety.
Interesting that Wednesday, June 10th was picked as an end date. Why not April 30th, May 31st or even Sunday, June 7th. Is it possibly because the Republican primary is/was scheduled for Tuesday, June 9th. His pick of June 10th was totally political.
You can't blame Governor Northam. The "face" of COVID-19 is Donald Trump with his daily televised freak show pressers. It will also be Trump's legacy.
Overkill! If the Guv wants victims, keeping things shut down for 2.5 ADDITIONAL months should produce plenty of them. There will be bankruptcies aplenty!!!
This is what we get with an M.D. governor ( actually he's just a pediatrician). He thinks he's the state's Surgeon General -- head nanny. Wash behind your ears & dloss after eaxh meal.
LD, learn how to spell. And, many republican governors are doing similar things (i.e. Gov. Hogan in Maryland).
Just got a letter from our corporate VP this afternoon. We are considered "essential" because of being crucial to the supply chain. We are also going to be getting 'hazard pay' effective March 30th.
Lots of moving parts here - and I cannot help wondering about how all of this will be enforced. It is also silly to try to restrict travel across state lines while doing nothing to secure the border from illegal aliens.
You shouldn't be surprised to know you will be seen easily on a virtually vacant highway.
And what happens if you have already paid for a vacation in May or June, you are not allowed to leave the state?
Liberal governor extending big brother policies as long as possible. No reason to issue 2.5mo orders that lead to doom and gloom thoughts from public. Hypocrisy that DMV is closed but ABC stores are open. Let’s be safe but not overreact.
Northam is way overboard on this one......he must have secret information no one else has or just wants to make sure many restaurants, bars and others that he calls non essential businesses close forever......
Good point Larry, Liberals want "victims", and if people take things into their own hands and make decisions that work, then they won't be "victims", and that isn't what Governor Blackface is all about. In addition, when we come out of this crisis, and people go back to work and their lives, then they are going to vote for President Trump and the GOP, because people WANT successful leaders and winners, not people like Governor Blackface and other government toadies.
Another day goes by and we see that Fred is still being conned by Donald Trump. Gotta appreciate the consistency.
Or, maybe he's using the abundance of public information that suggests the same result. Trump will end up extending measures as well. I'd rather have Northam who is honest about what needs to be done instead of Trump's "two more weeks, two more weeks, two more weeks" approach.
