The Virginia Department of Health says it has a running backlog of 13,000 COVID-19 test results that have not been reported to the public.
The agency also announced late Monday that it will add a different set of 13,000 backlogged tests to the public dashboard that includes Virginia’s COVID-19 data, which could appear to skew the data.
In a statement, VDH said a Richmond area laboratory had been providing results via fax, which the agency had to manually log.
“VDH staff had prioritized positive test results, which means the remaining backlog largely includes negative tests. The lab is now submitting test results electronically,” the statement read.
The agency did not immediately respond to a request for the name of the laboratory.
VDH said the 13,000 faxed results represent just half of the agency’s total testing backlog.
