The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 58,465 — an increase of 471 from the 57,994 reported Sunday.
The 58,465 cases consist of 55,949 confirmed cases and 2,516 probable cases. Also, there are 1,620 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,517 confirmed and 103 probable. That’s an increase of nine from the 1,611 reported.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 7,416 cases: 2,577 in Chesterfield County, 2,426 in Henrico County, 2,008 in Richmond and 405 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 238 deaths attributed to the virus: 138 in Henrico, 46 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 25 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 13,499 and 438 deaths.
Only Bath County doesn’t have confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.14% as of June 15, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
VDH data shows most cases (78.4%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.1%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
The VDH said there are 428 outbreaks in the state, 230 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 1,005 of the state’s deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.