Once Republicans in Virginia decide on their nominee to run against Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in November, the incumbent wants to debate the GOP nominee three times.
Warner's campaign announced Monday that it is challenging the winner of Tuesday's GOP primary to three general election debates, including one at a historically black college focused on racial equality and justice.
The former governor narrowly won re-election in 2014, but his seat in the U.S. Senate is considered safer this election cycle due to his advantages in name recognition and fundraising and the high turnout that a presidential election brings, which traditionally boosts Virginia Democrats.
"Virginia voters deserve nothing less from their leaders than open and spirited debates that address the issues facing all Virginians and it’s our hope that the eventual Republican nominee will agree in good-faith to meet Mark on the debate stage," said Warner spokeswoman Kate Waters.
Tuesday's primary features three candidates, Nottoway County civics teacher Alissa Baldwin, American University professor Daniel Gade and Army reservist Thomas Speciale, all of whom are seeking elected office for the first time. The primary is the only statewide contest set for Tuesday.
Gade, an Army veteran, has raised substantially more money than Baldwin or Speciale, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
VPAP reported Monday that Democrats, despite not having a statewide race, have applied for nearly twice as many absentee ballots for Tuesday's elections as Republicans (118,181 compared with 59,393).
As of Monday morning, 21,736 Republican ballots have been cast by mail, compared with 60,405 from Democrats. The number of in-person absentee ballots cast is closer - 5,329 for Democrats and 5,201 for Republicans.
Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
I am a little surprised that Warner suggested three debates. Though lightly covered in Virginia, debates are great places to make a verbal miscue, and many people in the industry believe they have no upside for a frontrunner. Make no mistake about it. Warner is a heavy favorite, clocking in at almost $9 million cash on hand to smaller amounts for the primary opponents, one having as little $585.00 in the bank. This will buy a 10 second ad on an AM station in the Washington area. Warner can buy them all, and might as well purchase the station while he is at it. I suspect he will enter the home stretch with at least $12 million. The problem his opponent will have that this is a presidential year where the entire House and 1/3 of the Senate are also competing for $$. Trump has raised an enormous sum of money but seems like he wants to spend most of it on himself, rather than share with the Republican National Committee.
Given the state's demographics, the Republican could win every locality west of Richmond with 55-60% of the vote, and Warner could still crush him/her by winning a couple of the mega counties/localities in Northern Virginia which is about40- 45% population of the entire state and increasing rapidly.. One need not worry about places like Amelia or Henry County.
In terms of future state-wide elections, Virginia is moving into what was seen in states like California a decade and a half ago and will only accelerate: Republicans increasingly have almost no chance of capturing a statewide race (best chance is an off-year governor's race). It would take a lot of money and an extraordinary weak democrat against a republican that does not fit the mold of some of the current aspirants for higher office, like Amanda Chase. She will be wiped out no matter the race, given her base of support is Amelia county, population 13,000. Mark's home area has 3.5 million people. You can see where each would start with their respective races.
