20181107_ELEX_VASEN_SL

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was first elected to the Senate in 2008. He won a close race against Republican Ed Gillespie in 2014 but has far outpaced his potential GOP rivals in fundraising this cycle.

 2018, TIMES-DISPATCH

Once Republicans in Virginia decide on their nominee to run against Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in November, the incumbent wants to debate the GOP nominee three times.

Warner's campaign announced Monday that it is challenging the winner of Tuesday's GOP primary to three general election debates, including one at a historically black college focused on racial equality and justice.

The former governor narrowly won re-election in 2014, but his seat in the U.S. Senate is considered safer this election cycle due to his advantages in name recognition and fundraising and the high turnout that a presidential election brings, which traditionally boosts Virginia Democrats.

"Virginia voters deserve nothing less from their leaders than open and spirited debates that address the issues facing all Virginians and it’s our hope that the eventual Republican nominee will agree in good-faith to meet Mark on the debate stage," said Warner spokeswoman Kate Waters.

Tuesday's primary features three candidates, Nottoway County civics teacher Alissa Baldwin, American University professor Daniel Gade and Army reservist Thomas Speciale, all of whom are seeking elected office for the first time. The primary is the only statewide contest set for Tuesday.

Gade, an Army veteran, has raised substantially more money than Baldwin or Speciale, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

VPAP reported Monday that Democrats, despite not having a statewide race, have applied for nearly twice as many absentee ballots for Tuesday's elections as Republicans (118,181 compared with 59,393).

As of Monday morning, 21,736 Republican ballots have been cast by mail, compared with 60,405 from Democrats. The number of in-person absentee ballots cast is closer - 5,329 for Democrats and 5,201 for Republicans.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email