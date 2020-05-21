Four national forests, including George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia, will be reopening trailheads and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail on Friday.
In a press release Thursday announcing the reopenings, the USDA Forest Service asked visitors to maintain 6 feet of distance, avoid congregating in parking areas and refrain from gathering in large groups.
The release also warned that some bathroom facilities may not be open, shelters will remain closed, and limited staffing could mean a delay in rescue operations.
"It is not recommended that visitors engage in risky recreation activities at this time," the release said.
Other national forests participating in the coordinated reopening are the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in Georgia, Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests in North Carolina, and Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee.
The Triple Crown in Virginia, which includes Dragon's Tooth trailhead, will remain closed.
