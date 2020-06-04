Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce a plan to remove the Lee statue from Richmond's Monument Avenue.
OUTRAGEOUS...….. Listening to a life long racist and bigot, Ralph Northam, dictate like a Fascist to Virginians, that many of us are racists and bigots and haters, and to that end, HE will decide on the removal and possibly the destruction of our historic and irreplaceable monuments, just demonstrates why we need to get rid of Democrat dictatorship here in Virginia. We have seen the failures of the 55 years of Democrat driven depression in our cities, and the Democrat derived Liberal Plantation, in the recent riots and the disgusting handling of citizen George Floyd, by a Democrat dominated regime in Minneapolis Minnesota...…….As usual, Ralph Northam and other Democrats, with the help of the purveyors of fraud and lies in the media, are trying to divert attention from their over 5 decades of absolute failure on race relations, by placing it on the monuments, or the Republicans or President Trump, non of which is at fault, kind of like the way they place the shooting of people by thugs and criminals on the gun, not the shooter.
Janis Peace commenting: sorry - well now you know
Janis Peace commenting: I don't like it when people "use" children as an excuse to do something. I also don't like it when people use "animals" to sell or do something.
This Governor was not likely to take this step a few months ago but because of a "pack mentality" he has coward himself in front of everyone to "do the right thing". Maybe it will be the right thing but he obviously doesn't own any real estate on what is now called Monument Avenue - most likely to change in the future. Yes, I am sure for this action there will be an equal but opposite reaction just like we have seen these past days.
He already knows this is just a statue and it is likely to be just another thing to please people. It won't stop here. There will always be something. Is he going to continue to do whatever? Probably.
I still worry about the police in America. They cannot do their jobs with restraints on. I don't think they meant to kill this man at all but the one who did have his knee on his neck went overboard I believe. From now on, the police have lost control. If they do the least little thing, they will be fired, jailed, imprisoned, or worse. They don't get paid enough for this. Their families have to sit at home wondering if they will return home. I believe many will resign and take other jobs. Who will protect the people then? The National Guard? The people themselves? These are things to think about!
When you have a Governor who just bows to everything because of what he has done and is not a leader of all of the people in Virginia, you don't really have a leader at all. You have a puppet. If people think President Trump looks foolish when he comes before the nation, think how this man would look before the nation jumping every time someone says do this!
If starting a riot and burning buildings is the answer to everything, will now you know how to get your way. I think this is all very sad for everyone. Everything, all of the parents teaching their children how to behave has all come undone at this time because it is apparent it's all wrong. In order to be successful at anything, go out and riot, loot, go wild, set things on fire and then you will be a very successful human being!
While he may be able to ask their removal I do not believe he has right to say where they will go. F king nor thump
Governor Northam still violating his mask policy and not practicing physical distancing.
Finally, .... the coming together of America .......
And as strange as it may seem, the credit going to one very special Virginia fake blackface, and a special Richmond real Virginia blackface, both seeing eye to eye, on how to unity all Americans, with the only the casualty being George Floyd, and a few stores that needed refurbishing anyway …. and the dozen or so cops that are dead or wounded, just being the price, “we” have to pay, so all Americans can “Move Forward” as a unified nation.
There will be no bickering as who the first two will be that are selected to replace the statues of those long dead white men on Monument Avenue, that most of Virginia hates with a passion ……………. The present White Governor of Virginia, and the Present Black Mayor of Richmond.
Let the Good Times Roll …… The left has finally won again. Period.
Tracy, they may have won by tearing down the monuments today, but the FACT that history shows that the Democrat party IS the party of racism, bigotry and hate, and the fact that President Trump is now being recognized as a champion of minorities in America, will change the hearts and minds of informed people everywhere...…… A loss today, certainly doesn't dim the hope for tomorrow, and fortunately more and more minorities see this.
Very disappointing... Leave 'um, messages and all... Hiding them is as bad as trying to undo history... ~~~ Bob
They took the statues down ... and just like that, criminality and poverty ceased to exist in Richmond.
