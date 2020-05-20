Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials have been giving frequent updates on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.
The updates are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
The live stream will appear below once it begins. You may need to hit refresh in your browser at 2 p.m. to get the stream to show up.
LATEST COVID-19 NEWS
But as the case numbers climb, VDH figures show the 7-day moving average has been on a downward trend since the start of May.
NEWS FROM TUESDAY
Mayor Levar Stoney on Tuesday defended his request for a two-week exemption from the state’s…
Parents claiming unemployment due to lack of child care will not be able to do so once the s…
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
A new Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company has received a $354 million federa…
The Supreme Court of Virginia has declined to hear an appeal to a ruling against Gold’s Gym’…
Virginia is committing $58 million in federal emergency aid to expand contact tracing of peo…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Did anyone notice that the word pandemic is "dem" surrounded by "panic"? Period/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.