Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials have been giving frequent updates on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.

The updates are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.

The live stream will appear below once it begins. You may need to hit refresh in your browser at 2 p.m. to get the stream to show up.

LATEST COVID-19 NEWS

UPDATE: Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 763, but 7-day average trending down since start of May But as the case numbers climb, VDH figures show the 7-day moving average has been on a downward trend since the start of May.

NEWS FROM TUESDAY