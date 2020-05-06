Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials have been giving frequent updates on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.
The updates are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
The live stream will appear below once it begins. You may need to hit refresh in your browser at 2 p.m. to get the stream to show up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The UN is warning of a hunger pandemic in third world countries caused by the economic downturn caused by the lock downs in the USA. The UN estimates that an additional 130 million people could be on the brink of starvation by the end of 2020. Northam and the Democrats are responsible for the misery every one of these additional persons on the brink of starvation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.