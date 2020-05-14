WATCH NOW: From record heat in March to freezing nights in May — breaking down this spring's weird step backward

Spring implies some kind of upward trend.
It’s right there in the name.
But this year, the season’s winding route defied our expectations in a rather strange way.
If it felt like it’s been cooling off lately — even before it hit freezing over Mother’s Day weekend — it’s not just another quarantine-induced trick of the mind.
Richmond’s average temperature for the 30 days leading up to May 10 was slightly lower than it was during the previous 30-day period that ended on April 10.
The highs and lows between April 11 and May 10 averaged to 57 degrees. In a typical year, it would have been closer to 62.
But the March 12 to April 10 span had a higher average of 57.3 degrees. History says it should have been more like 52.
Instead of a 10-degree increase, we slipped ever so slightly.
For these date ranges, such a downward trend has happened only twice before: in 1929 and 1945.
From mid-March to early April, heat was the theme. The peak high of 88 degrees on March 20 broke a record. There were no freezes, and no nights colder than 39 degrees.
Compared with the same dates in other years, that period was the warmest since 2012 and ranked sixth-warmest overall.
Then, mid-April to mid-May went the opposite way once the jet stream favored a different path. It was the coolest average temperature for those dates since 1997, and tied for 11th-coolest of the past 123 years.
The hottest day was 87 degrees on May 3, but it fell short of the 90s needed to achieve record warmth in May.
Instead, we got three record lows and several other unseasonably cool nights.
Growing season pains
After wintry weather patterns quickly gave way to that March hot spell, with each passing day it seemed more likely that Richmond would be on track for its record-earliest date for final spring freeze: March 8.
April came and went with a few close calls, but the streak survived intact into May. It looked like the tomato plants might be in the clear.
After all, how likely was a May freeze to come along?
Before, there had only ever been four instances of that in records dating to 1897. And the last time it happened, 34 years ago, “Top Gun” hadn’t yet been released to theaters. And the time before that was 20 years earlier in 1966.
But Sunday’s low of 32 degrees officially went down as the fifth instance.
The right — or perfectly wrong — weather pattern forced an unseasonably cold Arctic air mass southward into our region on Friday night. Then, the skies were clear enough, the air was dry enough, and the winds settled. Everything broke in the direction that allowed temperatures to bottom out by Sunday morning.
Richmond’s prior daily record low of 35 for May 10 easily fell. The only later freeze date in spring was May 11, 1966.
Plenty of places got even colder.
High-elevation locales in Highland and Tazewell counties reached the lower 20s last weekend. Across central Virginia, the typically colder spots like Ashland and Louisa were as low as the upper 20s.
Records were set or tied at every one of the state’s major weather stations, but not all at the same time or for the same reasons. Some of that was due to the flow of the weather itself, and some of it was due to the varying periods of record for each city.
As the cold air charged in, Saturday morning tied the record low for May 9 in Lynchburg and set a new low mark at Wallops Island.
Chilly high temperatures in the 50s on Saturday tied the coolest on record for the date in Charlottesville, the Washington area and Wallops Island.
Sunday morning set record lows for Lynchburg, Danville, Richmond and Wallops Island, but tied in Norfolk, Roanoke and Charlottesville.
Lingering cool weather allowed Blacksburg to tie its record low for Monday morning, then Richmond, Danville and Wallops Island dipped to record territory again on Tuesday morning.
For Richmond, the low of 38 on Tuesday matched the mark set on May 12 in 1938 and 1941.
While this crop of daily records went into the books, almost all the old monthly superlatives and record-latest freeze dates remain intact.
Interestingly, Roanoke’s airport weather station bottomed out at just 33 degrees, so March 8 is still on track to stand as its record-earliest final freeze, according to Roanoke Times weather columnist Kevin Myatt.
Climate trends
Odd things like a May freeze can still happen, albeit rarely. Especially now, when record cold is getting harder to come by than record heat.
One morning in one city tells us much more about the prevailing weather pattern than about climate trends. What happens when we look at thousands of days at a time?
If the 2020s were somehow to be like the 1920s, we’d expect to see a ratio of about one record high for every record low in the decade. Over time, warm and cool extremes would balance out statistically.
But this century clearly points to a climate that’s warming. For every one record cold morning in Virginia in the last decade, there were about three record hot afternoons. That’s based on an analysis of records at several of the state’s major cities, provided by Climate Central, an independent climate research and journalism organization. In Richmond alone, the breakdown was more like one record-cold morning for every six record-warm afternoons in the 2010s.
But warm overnight temperatures are where we’ve seen most of the action lately.
Prior to this spring’s cold snaps, Richmond’s most recent record low was on Jan. 7, 2018.
During the two-odd years since, Richmond set or tied record-warm nights on 20 days, and in every season.
In 2020 alone, it’s still the case that daily warm records outnumber the cool ones in Richmond.
Jan. 11 and Feb. 4 tied record highs, the latter date also set a record-warm low, and March 20 broke its record high. For the cold team: record lows broken on April 22 and May 10 and tied on May 12.
Now, there’s virtually no chance we’d flirt with a frost one more time until the fall. There will be some cooler spells brought on by wet weather, perhaps as soon as the early part of next week. But tastes of summer weather finally appear to be on their way after this wildly inconsistent spring.
